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[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Deluxe Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
Verified by TUV
*The TÜV Rheinland has verified that the Plasmaster™Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in the test room of 30m³. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. It is not about the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from the actual use conditions.
Verified by Intertek
*Intertek has verified that the Plasmaster™Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in the test room of 30m³. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. It is not about the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from the actual use conditions.
*Verified by TUV - LG Inverter Air Conditioners (US-Q242K) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).
*Initial temperature(Outdoor 35'c , indoor 33'c). Setting temperature (26'c). Testing time (8 hours)
*The image may differ from the actual product.
Verified by TUV
LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).
*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)
10-Year Warranty
With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)
Pre-Filter
Traps Big Dust from the Start
Traps big dust particles as the first line of defense.
The LG AC is shown at a side angle. A line from the pre-filter leads out to a circle to show dust caught.
Certified by BAF
*BAF has certified that the filter is coated to remove harmful substances - such as house dust mite, fungi, and mold floating in the air - that can cause allergies.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Tell your air conditioner exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “Turn on/off the air conditioner.” and the AI speaker will listen and turn on/off the air conditioner.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your air conditioner in a way you never could before. Start your air conditioner with just the tap of a button.
Efficient Product Maintenance
The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Easy-to-Monitor Energy Consumption
Environment-Friendly Refrigerant
Quick and Easy Installation
A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment
FAQ
What is the difference between an inverter air conditioner and a non-inverter air conditioner?
The difference between inverter air conditioners and non-inverter air conditioners is the control of the compressor operating speed.
Non-inverter air conditioners have compressors working at the same speed regardless of indoor temperature, turning off when the desired temperature is reached and turning on again when the temperature rises. Inverter air conditioners operate by adjusting the compressor speed faster at higher temperatures and slower at lower temperatures.
How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?
For clean wind and strong performance, the filter needs to be cleaned every two weeks. Wash the filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. You can use Auto Cleaning1) function for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the AC interior when you turn it off2)3).
1) Initial Auto Cleaning setup requires the remote control. Check the manual included with the product for details.
2) If you turn off the unit, the fan continues to run for 30 minutes.
The function is set to off when shipped from the factory.
The function may be change without notice, Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.
3) Depending on the country/model, there may be no Auto Cleaning function.
How can I save energy while using the air conditioner?
You can save energy by selecting appropriate temperatures when cooling and heating and by regularly cleaning the filters to reduce unnecessary energy wastage.
It is recommended to set air conditioner to 25℃ for cooling and 21℃ for heating.
How do I install the air conditioner?
There are two main types of air conditioners: Split air conditioners, Duct-free air conditioners. Split air conditioners require professional installation and Duct-free air conditioners(Window ACs, Wall type ACs, Portable ACs, etc.) don’t require duct installation since they are built-in outdoor units. Split type air conditioners must be installed by a professional engineer because the installation process requires drilling through walls to connect outdoor and indoor units, and electrical wiring work.
Key Specs
GENERAL - Product Type
Wall Mounted
GENERAL - HVAC Type
C/O
GENERAL - Cooling Capacity Max(W)
6448
GENERAL - Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
2005 / 270
Energy Saving - Energy Grade
5 Star
CONVENIENCE - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
HYGIENE - UV Nano
N/A
AIR PURIFYING - Ionizer
N/A
All Spec
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8851434642814
COOLING
4way
Up-Down
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
Manual
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Yes(6 Steps)
Fan Speed
6 Steps
Power Cooling
Yes
AI Air
N/A
Comfort Air
Yes
AIR PURIFYING
Air Purifying Display
N/A
Ionizer
N/A
PM 1.0 Sensor
N/A
COMPLIANCE
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2026-03
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
Product Model Name
S3-Q24KLP3A
Product Type & Model Name
C/O (S3-Q24KLP3A)
CONVENIENCE
Auto Restart
Yes
Fan Mode
Yes
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
Low Noise
N/A
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
Remote Controller
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Voice Control (3rd Part device)
Yes
Deep Sleep
N/A
DUAL Vane
N/A
Sleep Timer+
N/A
ENERGY SAVING
Active Energy Control
Yes
Energy Display
N/A
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Energy Saving(Cooling)
N/A
Energy Grade
5 Star
AI kW Manager
Yes
Radar Sensor
N/A
DESIGN
Color(Body)
White
Color(Discharge)
White
Display
LED
FILTER
Allergy Filter
Yes
Fine Dust Filter
N/A
Ultra Fine Dust Filter
N/A
HYGIENE
Auto Cleaning
Yes
UV Nano
N/A
Heat Exchanger Cleaning
Yes
OUTDOOR UNIT
Outdoor Unit Model Name
S3UQ24KLP3A
GENERAL
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
6448
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
6200 / 1026
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
2005 / 270
HVAC Type
C/O
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
1068x425x279
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
12.5
Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)
27.6
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
920x588x393
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
28.0
Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)
61.1
Product Type
Wall Mounted
Product Type II
Inverter
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
220 ~ 240, 50
Refrigerant Type
R32
Sound Pressure(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
47 / 41 / 37
DEHUMIDIFICATION
Dehumidification
Yes
RAC B2B FUNCTION
PI485 Module
N/A
Dry Contact
N/A
Wired Remote Controller
N/A
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