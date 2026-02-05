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[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function

[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function

S3-Q24KLYPA
Front view of [2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function S3-Q24KLYPA
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
Front view of [2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function S3-Q24KLYPA
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function
[2026] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function

Key Features

  • Plasmaster™ Ionizer++
  • Faster Cooling
  • Energy Saving
  • Less Noise
  • DUAL Inverter Compressor™
More
A woman on a couch with LG AC. Bubbles with plus minus signs and a close view of the ion bubbles dedorizing bacteria.
PlasmasterTM Ionizer++

Leaves Your Space Clean from Bacteria

Removes 99.9% of adhering bacteria.

A woman is stretching on the floor with the AC blowing air out. The Dual Inverter logo is in the bottom right corner.

Faster Cooling, Faster Comfort

Get comfortably cool faster with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

*Verified by TUV - LG Inverter Air Conditioners (US-Q242K) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).

*Initial temperature(Outdoor 35'c , indoor 33'c). Setting temperature (26'c). Testing time (8 hours)

*The image may differ from the actual product.

A woman on a sofa with the AC above. Beside, an image of the Dual Inverter and logo with a bar graph indicating money saved.

Save on Energy Bills and the Planet

Reduce your energy consumption and your electricity bill with more efficient cooling.
A woman lounges on a couch in a living room with the LG air conditioner installed above her on the wall. Blue streams of air are on the image to indicate it is on and cooling the room.

Good Work Goes Unnoticed

Don't get disturbed and sleep soundly with an air conditioner that makes less noise.

*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)

The inner workings of the DUAL Inverter Compressor are visible. The logos representing the fan and the compressor is shown.
DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Efficient, Faster, Durable, Quieter

Powered by DUAL Inverter Compressor™ Technology.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)

Pre-Filter

Pre-Filter

Traps Big Dust from the Start

Traps big dust particles as the first line of defense.

Traps big dust particles as the first line of defense.

The LG AC is shown at a side angle. A line from the pre-filter leads out to a circle to show dust caught.

The side angle of the AC showing allergy filter installed inside. Beside is the allergy filter with dust mites caught.
Allergy Filter

Reduce Allergens for Fresh Air

Remove allergy-causing substances, such as house dust mites, floating in the air.
The front view of the LG AC with the inner workings visible. An auto cleaning mechanism washes the machine with a blue light.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your air conditioner exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “Turn on/off the air conditioner.” and the AI speaker will listen and turn on/off the air conditioner.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your air conditioner in a way you never could before. Start your air conditioner with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Easy-to-Monitor Energy Consumption

The display keeps you informed so you can easily monitor and reduce energy consumption*. *Energy consumption during A/C operation.

Environment-Friendly Refrigerant

Prevent environmental pollution with R32 refrigerant's improved energy efficiency.

Control 4 Levels of Energy Consumption

Control energy consumption with 4 levels based on your needs, whether alone or with family.

Quick and Easy Installation

Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.

A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment

Experience the most comfortable sleeping environment with automatically adjusting functions*. *When the comfort sleep function is activated.

Safety Against Voltage Fluctuation

Enjoy a durable air conditioner with an ability to withstand voltage fluctuation*. *LG Internally tested "rated voltage ± 30%" fluctuation and it may vary depending by environment.

FAQ

Q.

What is the difference between an inverter air conditioner and a non-inverter air conditioner?

A.

The difference between inverter air conditioners and non-inverter air conditioners is the control of the compressor operating speed.
Non-inverter air conditioners have compressors working at the same speed regardless of indoor temperature, turning off when the desired temperature is reached and turning on again when the temperature rises. Inverter air conditioners operate by adjusting the compressor speed faster at higher temperatures and slower at lower temperatures.

Q.

How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?

A.

For clean wind and strong performance, the filter needs to be cleaned every two weeks. Wash the filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. You can use Auto Cleaning1) function for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the AC interior when you turn it off2)3).
1) Initial Auto Cleaning setup requires the remote control. Check the manual included with the product for details.
2) If you turn off the unit, the fan continues to run for 30 minutes.
The function is set to off when shipped from the factory.
The function may be change without notice, Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.
3) Depending on the country/model, there may be no Auto Cleaning function.

Q.

How can I save energy while using the air conditioner?

A.

You can save energy by selecting appropriate temperatures when cooling and heating and by regularly cleaning the filters to reduce unnecessary energy wastage.
It is recommended to set air conditioner to 25℃ for cooling and 21℃ for heating.

Q.

How do I install the air conditioner?

A.

There are two main types of air conditioners: Split air conditioners, Duct-free air conditioners. Split air conditioners require professional installation and Duct-free air conditioners(Window ACs, Wall type ACs, Portable ACs, etc.) don’t require duct installation since they are built-in outdoor units. Split type air conditioners must be installed by a professional engineer because the installation process requires drilling through walls to connect outdoor and indoor units, and electrical wiring work.

Print

Key Specs

  • GENERAL - Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • GENERAL - HVAC Type

    C/O

  • GENERAL - Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    6448

  • GENERAL - Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    2005 / 270

  • Energy Saving - Energy Grade

    5 Star

  • CONVENIENCE - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • HYGIENE - UV Nano

    N/A

  • AIR PURIFYING - Ionizer

    Yes(4G)

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8851434642845

COOLING

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Yes(5 Steps)

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Fan Speed

    6 Steps

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

  • AI Air

    N/A

  • Comfort Air

    Yes

AIR PURIFYING

  • Air Purifying Display

    N/A

  • Ionizer

    Yes(4G)

  • PM 1.0 Sensor

    N/A

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2026-03

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    S3-Q24KLYPA

  • Product Type & Model Name

    C//O (S3-Q24KLYPA)

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    N/A

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    N/A

  • Low Noise

    N/A

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    Yes

  • Deep Sleep

    N/A

  • Sleep Timer+

    N/A

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Energy Display

    N/A

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    Yes

  • Energy Grade

    5 Star

  • kW Manager

    Yes

  • Radar Sensor

    N/A

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    White

  • Display

    88 Hidden

FILTER

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Ultra Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • UV Nano

    N/A

  • Heat Exchanger Cleaning

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    S3UQ24KLYPA

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    6448

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    6200 / 1026

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    2005 / 270

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    1068x425x279

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    10.8

  • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    23.8

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    839x532x324

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    28.0

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    61.7

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Sound Pressure(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    45 / 40 / 37

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

INSTALLATION

  • Power Cable

    Yes

RAC B2B FUNCTION

  • PI485 Module

    N/A

  • Dry Contact

    N/A

  • Wired Remote Controller

    N/A

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