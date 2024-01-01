We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM 2900W CM9740 HOME AUDIO SYSTEM WITH SMART DJ 2.0
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D) mm
520.3 x 255 x 423
-
Front Speakers (W x H x D) mm
513 x 719 x 481
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
8.7
-
Front Speaker (kg)
31.8
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output (W)
2900W
-
Front L/R
725W x 2
-
Sub-woofer
725W x 2
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Audio In
USB 1(Front), USB 2 (Front), Portable in (Front), AUX IN(L/R): 2 (Rear)
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
NFC
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote App
Yes
-
LED Lighting
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
USER EQ
Yes
-
Cluster1 EQ
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
D.Loud (Loudness)
Yes
-
MP3 Optimizer
Yes
-
Football
Yes
-
Smart DJ
Yes
-
Juke Box
Yes
-
DJ Effect
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
DJ Pro (Drone pad)
Yes
-
By Pass
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
-
Station Preset
50
-
Memory / Erase
Yes
-
Clock / Timer / Sleep / Set
Yes
POWER
-
Power
200W
-
Power Consumption at stand by
Under 1W
