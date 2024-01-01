We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG MUSICflow Sound360 Bluetooth Speaker
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
67 x 204 x 67
-
Net Weight (Kg)
0.594
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
94 x 248 x 94
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
0.78
-
Container Q'ty - 20ft
8,000
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
16,000
-
Container Q'ty - 40HC
16,000
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
1.1
-
Channel - Built-in woofer
Yes
-
Channel - Passive Radiator
Yes (Dual)
IN & OUT
-
Speaker - Power (microUSB 5 pin (Female))
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Type
LED
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
EQ - Base Boost Mode
Yes
-
EQ - Treble Boost Mode
Yes
-
EQ - Power Boost Mode
Yes
BUILT-IN BATTERY
-
Battery Type
Lithium
-
Battery Capacity
3.7V 5200mA
-
Battery Charging time
5hrs↓
-
Battery Life
20hrs
POWER
-
Power Requirement (SMPS/Adapter)
5V 1.2A↑
-
Power Consumption (Power-on mode (Charging status))
6W
AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH
-
SBC
Yes
SMART UX
-
Easy Connection & Service (Multipoint)
Yes
-
Easy Connection & Service (Dual Play)
Yes
-
Easy Connection & Service (NFC)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
LGTV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
Playback (Play/Pause)
Set
-
Playback (Volume Up/Down)
Set
-
Playback (Rewind/Fast Forward)
Set
-
Mute
Yes
-
Mood LED
Set
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
Set
SPEAKER
-
Front Speaker - SPL
Full range76dB at 1W /Woofer 74dB at 1W
-
Front Speaker - Woofer Unit
Yes
-
Front Speaker - Full range unit
Yes
-
Front Speaker - Impedance
Full range 8Ω/Woofer 4Ω
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Instruction Manual (Simple manual)
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
micro USB cable (5 pin micro USB to USB)
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Offset
