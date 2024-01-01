Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG MUSICflow Sound360 Bluetooth Speaker

LG MUSICflow Sound360 Bluetooth Speaker

NP7860W

LG MUSICflow Sound360 Bluetooth Speaker

(0)
PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    67 x 204 x 67

  • Net Weight (Kg)

    0.594

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    94 x 248 x 94

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    0.78

  • Container Q'ty - 20ft

    8,000

  • Container Q'ty - 40ft

    16,000

  • Container Q'ty - 40HC

    16,000

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    1.1

  • Channel - Built-in woofer

    Yes

  • Channel - Passive Radiator

    Yes (Dual)

IN & OUT

  • Speaker - Power (microUSB 5 pin (Female))

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Type

    LED

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • EQ - Base Boost Mode

    Yes

  • EQ - Treble Boost Mode

    Yes

  • EQ - Power Boost Mode

    Yes

BUILT-IN BATTERY

  • Battery Type

    Lithium

  • Battery Capacity

    3.7V 5200mA

  • Battery Charging time

    5hrs↓

  • Battery Life

    20hrs

POWER

  • Power Requirement (SMPS/Adapter)

    5V 1.2A↑

  • Power Consumption (Power-on mode (Charging status))

    6W

AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH

  • SBC

    Yes

SMART UX

  • Easy Connection & Service (Multipoint)

    Yes

  • Easy Connection & Service (Dual Play)

    Yes

  • Easy Connection & Service (NFC)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • LGTV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • Playback (Play/Pause)

    Set

  • Playback (Volume Up/Down)

    Set

  • Playback (Rewind/Fast Forward)

    Set

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Mood LED

    Set

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Battery Indicator

    Set

SPEAKER

  • Front Speaker - SPL

    Full range76dB at 1W /Woofer 74dB at 1W

  • Front Speaker - Woofer Unit

    Yes

  • Front Speaker - Full range unit

    Yes

  • Front Speaker - Impedance

    Full range 8Ω/Woofer 4Ω

ACCESSORY KIT

  • Instruction Manual (Simple manual)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • micro USB cable (5 pin micro USB to USB)

    Yes

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Offset

