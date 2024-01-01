We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
300W 2.1Ch. Sound Bar SH4
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/o foot ) mm
890 x 53 x 85 ('16 New Design)
-
Size (W x H x D mm) -Main (w/o foot ) mm ("Matching TV size ('16 New Designed LG TV))
40 inch ↑
-
Size (W x H x D mm) -Main (w/o foot ) mm (Built-in Foot (H) mm)
2
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer
171x320x252
-
Material - Mainset (Front)
Mold
-
Material - Mainset (Top / Bottom)
Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer (Front)
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer (Body)
Wood
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Main
2.34Kg
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Subwoofer
4.2Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
948 x 373 x 223
-
Carton Type
Box Type
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
9.0Kg
-
Container Q'ty - 20ft
359
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
753
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft (HC)
867
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
2.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
300W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
60Wx2 (Tweeterx2)
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
180W(Wireless)
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
82dB
-
Main - System
2Way/Bi-Amping
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm PPS Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
40x100mm/4ohm
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))
Yes
-
General - Optical
Yes(1)
-
General - HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) (In / Out)
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
-
General - USB
Yes
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
Yes
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dot LED
-
LED indicator Color
Red (Stand By) + White (5)
SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect - ASC (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Cinema (Sound Field eXtension default)
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine - Default
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone App - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Smart Phone App - Update manager
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
-
Range of Flow (BLE)
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes/Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
Yes/Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level - -15~+6dB
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
Yes
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Main - Power Consumption
22W
-
Subwoofer - Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
33W
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Owners Manual - Web
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
Yes (Simple)
-
Owners Manual - Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual - Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
MA5(Black)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Box Type
Offset (AP/IL/ML/ SL/TH/TT) Tip-on (HK) Flexo(JP)
