2.1Ch. Sound Bar SJ3
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/o foot ) mm
950 x 71 x 47
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/ foot ) mm Matching TV size ('17 New Designed LG TV)
43 inch ↑
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer
171x320x252
-
Material - Mainset (Front)
Mold
-
Material - Mainset (Top / Bottom)
Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer (Front)
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer (Body)
Wood
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Main
2.47Kg
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Subwoofer
4.2Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
1045x416x217
-
Carton Type
Offset
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
9.0Kg
-
Container Q'ty - 20ft
400
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
880
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft (HC)
880
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
2.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
300W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
50Wx2 (Tweeterx2)
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
200W(Wireless)
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
82dB
-
Main - System
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
2.2 inch
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))
Yes
-
General - Optical
Yes(1)
-
General - USB
Yes
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
Yes
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dot LED
-
LED indicator Color
Red (Stand By) + White (3)
SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect - ASC (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect-Bass Blast
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Cinema (Sound Field eXtension default)
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine - Default
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone App - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes/Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
Yes/Yes
-
Woofer Level - -15~+6dB
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Main - Power Consumption
27W
-
Subwoofer - Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
33W
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Owners Manual - Web
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
Simple
-
Owners Manual - Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual - Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
MA5(Black)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
