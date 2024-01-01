We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
40W 2.0 Channel Audio Sound Bar
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/ foot ) mm
650 X 79 X 94
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/ foot ) mm (Built-in Foot (H) mm)
1
-
Material - Mainset (Front)
Metal Grill
-
Material - Mainset (Top / Bottom)
Mold
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Main
1.99Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
724 x 138 x 202
-
Carton Type
Offset
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
2.78Kg
-
Container Q'ty - 20ft
1,315
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
2,650
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft (HC)
3,180
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
40W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
20W x 2
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
81dB
-
Main - System
Closed
-
Main - Woofer Unit
2.25"
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))
Yes
-
General - Optical
Yes(1)
-
General - USB
Yes(Service Only)
-
Wireless - Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
Yes
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
LED indicator Color
Yes(3 Color LED, 2EA)
SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
Yes (Bass Blast+)
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
Yes/Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+ - Bluetooth
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
SMPS
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Main - Power Consumption
13W
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Owners Manual - Web
Yes
-
Owners Manual - Book
Simple / Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model Name
S17
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Box Type
Offset
