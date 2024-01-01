40W 2.0 Channel Audio Sound Bar

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SK1

All Spec

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/ foot ) mm

    650 X 79 X 94

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/ foot ) mm (Built-in Foot (H) mm)

    1

  • Material - Mainset (Front)

    Metal Grill

  • Material - Mainset (Top / Bottom)

    Mold

  • Net Weight (Kg) - Main

    1.99Kg

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    724 x 138 x 202

  • Carton Type

    Offset

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    2.78Kg

  • Container Q'ty - 20ft

    1,315

  • Container Q'ty - 40ft

    2,650

  • Container Q'ty - 40ft (HC)

    3,180

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

    40W

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

    20W x 2

SPEAKER

  • Main - SPL

    81dB

  • Main - System

    Closed

  • Main - Woofer Unit

    2.25"

  • Main - Impedance

    4ohm

CONNECTIVITY

  • General - Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))

    Yes

  • General - Optical

    Yes(1)

  • General - USB

    Yes(Service Only)

  • Wireless - Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

    Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

  • LED indicator Color

    Yes(3 Color LED, 2EA)

SOUND MODE

  • Sound Effect - Standard

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Bass Blast

    Yes (Bass Blast+)

  • Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Optical

    Yes/Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • AAC / AAC+ - Bluetooth

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Main - Type

    SMPS

  • Main - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Main - Power Consumption

    13W

ACCESSORY KIT

  • Owners Manual - Web

    Yes

  • Owners Manual - Book

    Simple / Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Model Name

    S17

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Box Type

    Offset

