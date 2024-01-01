We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
360W 2.1 Channel Audio Sound Bar with dts Virtual:X
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/ foot ) mm
891.0 x 57.5 x 87.8
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/ foot ) mm Matching TV size ('18 New Designed LG TV)
40 inch ↑
-
Size (W x H x D mm) - Main (w/o foot ) mm (Built-in Foot (H) mm)
2
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer
171.0 x 393.0 x 248.5
-
Material - Mainset (Front)
Mold
-
Material - Mainset (Top / Bottom)
Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer (Front)
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer (Body)
Mold
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Main
2.35Kg
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Subwoofer
5.3Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
984 x 416 x 217
-
Carton Type
Offset
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
9.80Kg
-
Container Q'ty - 20ft
400
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
960
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft (HC)
960
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
2.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
360W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
80W X 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
200W(Wireless)
-
Audio DAC - 24bit/96kHz
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
82dB
-
Main - System
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm AL Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
40x100mm/4ohm
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))
Yes
-
General - Optical
Yes(1)
-
General - HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) (In / Out)
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
-
General - USB
Yes
-
Wireless - Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)
Yes
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dot LED
-
LED indicator Color
Red (Stand By) + White (5)
SOUND MODE
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling (24bit/96kHz)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
Yes (Bass Blast+)
-
Sound Effect - DTS Virtual X
Yes
-
Tone control - User EQ
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine - Default
Yes
-
SFX - Default
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes
-
Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - Update manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes/Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
Yes/Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level - -15 ~ +6dB
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS Virtual X
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
Yes
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+ - Bluetooth
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type (Adaptor)
25V, 2A
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Main - Power Consumption
26W
-
Subwoofer - Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
33W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
5.8GHz
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Owners Manual - Web
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
Simple / Yes
-
Owners Manual - Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual - Open Source : X / Yes (Full / Simple)
Yes (Full)
-
Remote Control Unit - Model Name
MA7
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Box Type
Offset
