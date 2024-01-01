We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
440W 3.1.2 Channel High Res Audio Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Meridian Technology and 4K Pass Through
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/o foot ) mm
1060 x 57 x 119
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/ foot ) mm (Matching TV size ('19 New Designed LG TV))
49 inch ↑
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main (w/o foot ) mm - Addtional Foot (H) mm
14mm
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8
-
Material - Mainset (Front)
Metal Grille
-
Material - Mainset (Top / Bottom)
Mold / Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer (Front)
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer (Body)
Wood
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Main
4.4Kg
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Subwoofer
7.8Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
1155x280x587
-
Carton Type
Offset
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
15.34Kg
-
Container Q'ty - 20ft
240
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
480
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft (HC)
640
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
3.1.2ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
440W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
50Wx2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Center
40W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Top
40Wx2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
220W(Wireless)
-
Audio DAC - 24bit/96kHz
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
82dB
-
Main - System
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm Silk Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
40x100mm
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
-
Main - Magnetic Shielding
non-shield
-
Top - SPL
83dB
-
Top - System
Closed
-
Top - Woofer Unit
2.5"
-
Top - Impedance
4ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
7inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3 ohm
-
Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding
Non-shield
NETWORK
-
WiFi Band Width
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Optical
Yes(1)
-
General - HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2) : 4K Pass through(In / Out)
Yes(1) / Yes (1)
-
General - USB
Yes
-
Wireless - Bluetooth (ver.)
5.0
-
Wireless - Bluetooth (ver.) (Bluetooth Codec(SBC / AAC))
Yes/No
-
Wireless - WiFi
Yes
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD (5 Char.)
SOUND MODE
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling (24bit/96kHz)
Yes
-
Hi-Res Audio - Upbit/upsampling to (24bit/96kHz)
Yes
-
Google Multi Zone - Group Play Mode (one source --> multi speaker)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard (Meridian : TBD)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Music
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Movie
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Dolby ATMOS
Yes
-
Sound Effect - DTS:X
Yes
-
Tone control - User EQ (RCU / App)
Yes/Yes
-
Night Time - On/Off (RCU / App)
No/Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off (RCU / App)
No/Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off (RCU / App)
No/Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes/Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
Yes
-
EZ setup (BLE)
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant - Controllee
Yes
-
NSU(Network Software Update)
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms (RCU / App)
No/Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level - -15 ~ +6 (Step)
Yes
-
Channel Level - -6~+6 (Step) (Top / Center / Side / Surround)
Yes/Yes/No/Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer - (RCU / App)
No/Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Speaker Ready - 1:1 Rx module Type (Wireless Kit for rear)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos / Virtual Height
Yes/No
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
-
DTS X
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz (C4A / USB)
Yes/No
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz (C4A / USB)
Yes/Yes
-
WAV (C4A / USB)
Yes/No
-
MP3 (C4A / USB)
Yes/Yes
-
AAC (C4A / USB)
Yes/Yes
AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE
-
Chromecast
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type (Adaptor)
25V, 2A
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Main - Power Consumption
45W
-
Subwoofer - Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
38W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
5.8GHz
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Owners Manual - Web (w/ Simple Manual)
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
Simple / Yes
-
Owners Manual - Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual - Open Source : X / Yes (Full / Simple)
Yes (Full)
-
Remote Control Unit - Model Name
MA7
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Cable Management (Tie)
Yes
-
Additioanl Foot
Yes
-
Box Type
Offset (L)
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.