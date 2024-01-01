We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Eclair QP5 320W 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X Compact Sound Bar with Vibration Dapening Subwoofer
Designed to Fit In. Sound that Stands Out
LG Éclair and subwoofer are placed on a white marble floor, slightly tilted.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
Small in Size, Big on Bass
Conventional Soundbar is placed on a drawer on left side of an image and LG Eclair QP5 is placed on a drawer on right side of an image. A bottom part of a TV above each product is shown.
Sound All Around You
TV is on the wall. TV shows a big, swirling wave hitting the entire city. LG Eclair is right below TV on a white shelf with a sub-woofer right next. Dolby Atmos and DTS X logo shown on middle bottom of image.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
Designed to be the Perfect Set
Designed to be the Perfect Set1
Upgrade Your Sound bar with LG’s AI Processor
Upgrade Your Sound bar with LG’s AI Processor1
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
Expand Your Sound & Your Experience
Close-up LG Eclair with the right side forward
Incredible Sound for Every Space
LG Eclair is placed on a wooden, white cabinet and a subwoofer is placed right next. A bottom left corner of TV is shown.
*Speakers may require wired connection to televisions and other sources. Images are simulated.
LG Sound Bars - Designed with the Environment in Mind
LG Sound Bars - Designed with the Environment in Mind
*LG Sound Bar models SP8YA, SP9YA, SPD7Y, SP2, SP2W, and SPD75A
**LG Sound Bar models SP2, QP5, and SP7Y
***LG Sound Bar models SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y, SPD7Y, QP5, and SPD75A
****LG Sound Bar models SP8YA, SPD75A, SPD7Y, and SP7Y
All Spec
SALES/SUB REGION
-
Sales Region
ASIA
-
Sub Region
AP,IL
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Brand Information
LG Sound Bar
-
Model Name
QP5
-
Subwoofer Model Name
SPQP5-W
-
System (Main Chip)
MT8531
-
Mainset/Subwoofer Color
Black / Black
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Main (w/ Foot )
296 x 59.9 x 126
-
Matching TV size (`20 New)
40 inch ↑
-
Subwoofer
388 x 291 x 185
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Jersey / Metal / Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
Jersey / Wood
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
1.6Kg
-
Subwoofer
7.6Kg
-
Gross Weight
12.0Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
456 x 435 x 266
-
Type
Flexo (L)
-
Color
Yellow
CONTAINER Q
-
20ft
480
-
40ft
960
-
40ft (HC)
960
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of channels
3.1.2ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
320W
-
Front
20W*2
-
Center
20W
-
Top
20W*2
-
Subwoofer
220W(Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2 Inch
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2 Inch
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_TOP(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2 Inch
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
5.25 inch (2EA)
-
Impedance
3ohm
NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT
-
Number of speakers
7 EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL
-
Optical
Yes(1)
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out
Yes (1) / Yes (1)
-
HDR10 / HDR10+
Yes / No
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
USB
Yes
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
4.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
Yes / Yes
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
LED Indicator Color
Yes(3 Color, 3 EA)
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes (w/ Meridian)
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Dolby ATMOS
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
SFX (Default)
Yes
-
TV Sound Share - TV "AI Sound Pro"
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Adroid OS
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
NSU / FOTA
No / Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes / Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP
No / Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
No / Yes
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top
Yes / Yes / No / No / No
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host / Charge
Yes / No
-
Built-in Music
Yes (1)
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
No / Yes
-
OGG - C4A / USB
No / Yes
-
WAV - C4A / USB
No / Yes
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
No / Yes
-
WMA - C4A / USB
No / Yes
-
AAC - C4A / USB
No / Yes
POWER_MAIN
-
Adapter
19V, 3.42A
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
36W
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
38W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / X
Yes (Full)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Model Name
RAV21
-
Battery(Size)
AA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.