LG Eclair QP5 320W 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X Compact Sound Bar with Vibration Dapening Subwoofer

LG Eclair QP5 320W 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X Compact Sound Bar with Vibration Dapening Subwoofer

LG Eclair QP5 320W 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X Compact Sound Bar with Vibration Dapening Subwoofer

LG Eclair QP5

Designed to Fit In. Sound that Stands Out

LG Eclair QP5 is our smallest speaker to feature Dolby Atmos®, making it the perfect companion for your TV. It complements your interior with a new stylish design, yet provides powerful and immersive sound for movies and music. It's like nothing you've ever seen or heard before.

LG Éclair and subwoofer are placed on a white marble floor, slightly tilted.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

Small and Compact

Small in Size, Big on Bass

Sound goes wide, bringing entertainment alive. 3.1.2 channels and 320W deliver immersive audio for small spaces.

Conventional Soundbar is placed on a drawer on left side of an image and LG Eclair QP5 is placed on a drawer on right side of an image. A bottom part of a TV above each product is shown.

Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

Sound All Around You

Dolby Atmos® envelops you in sound. Originally created for the cinema, Dolby Atmos pairs with up-firing height channels to deliver powerful, moving audio that flows all around you, even overhead.

TV is on the wall. TV shows a big, swirling wave hitting the entire city. LG Eclair is right below TV on a white shelf with a sub-woofer right next. Dolby Atmos and DTS X logo shown on middle bottom of image.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

Designed to be the Perfect Set

The matching design of LG Sound bars and LG TVs are made to complement your home as well as each other. Every design element has been carefully considered so that they become a part of your interior and add style to your space.

Designed to be the Perfect Set1

Upgrade Your Sound bar with LG’s AI Processor

TV Sound Mode Share* allows the sound bar to use the TV's processing power and AI Sound Pro to make everything you hear clearer and more consistent, even from different content sources. Pair your LG Sound bar with your TV’s AI processor** to help your sound bar produce better sound.

Upgrade Your Sound bar with LG’s AI Processor1

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

Sound-Field Expander

Expand Your Sound & Your Experience

Get the same premium sound experience in a compact design. Sound Field Expander stretches and widens the sound beyond the speakers immediate area.

Close-up LG Eclair with the right side forward

Vibration Dampening Subwoofer

Incredible Sound for Every Space

The compact LG Eclair QP5 lets you experience powerfully immersive sound wherever you place it. A bi-directional subwoofer gives you the same powerful bass as a full-size soundbar but with less vibration. So now you can enjoy movies and music without worrying about disturbing others.

LG Eclair is placed on a wooden, white cabinet and a subwoofer is placed right next. A bottom left corner of TV is shown.

*Speakers may require wired connection to televisions and other sources. Images are simulated.

LG Sound Bars - Designed with the Environment in Mind

LG is doing its part, thinking bigger to help the planet. Certain LG Sound Bars have been redesigned to support this important initiative. Internal parts are made with post-consumer recycled content* while outer mesh is made with recycled fabric from plastic bottles.** Internal packaging is made with recycled pulp***, and to reduce transport and CO2 emissions, the packaging shape has been designed to maximize efficiency.****

LG Sound Bars - Designed with the Environment in Mind

*LG Sound Bar models SP8YA, SP9YA, SPD7Y, SP2, SP2W, and SPD75A
**LG Sound Bar models SP2, QP5, and SP7Y
***LG Sound Bar models SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y, SPD7Y, QP5, and SPD75A
****LG Sound Bar models SP8YA, SPD75A, SPD7Y, and SP7Y

Print

All Spec

SALES/SUB REGION

  • Sales Region

    ASIA

  • Sub Region

    AP,IL

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Brand Information

    LG Sound Bar

  • Model Name

    QP5

  • Subwoofer Model Name

    SPQP5-W

  • System (Main Chip)

    MT8531

  • Mainset/Subwoofer Color

    Black / Black

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Main (w/ Foot )

    296 x 59.9 x 126

  • Matching TV size (`20 New)

    40 inch ↑

  • Subwoofer

    388 x 291 x 185

MATERIAL

  • Main - Front / Top / Bottom

    Jersey / Metal / Mold

  • Subwoofer - Front / Body

    Jersey / Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    1.6Kg

  • Subwoofer

    7.6Kg

  • Gross Weight

    12.0Kg

CARTON BOX

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    456 x 435 x 266

  • Type

    Flexo (L)

  • Color

    Yellow

CONTAINER Q

  • 20ft

    480

  • 40ft

    960

  • 40ft (HC)

    960

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

  • Number of channels

    3.1.2ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

  • Total

    320W

  • Front

    20W*2

  • Center

    20W

  • Top

    20W*2

  • Subwoofer

    220W(Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2 Inch

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2 Inch

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_TOP(L/R)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2 Inch

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    5.25 inch (2EA)

  • Impedance

    3ohm

NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT

  • Number of speakers

    7 EA

CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL

  • Optical

    Yes(1)

  • HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out

    Yes (1) / Yes (1)

  • HDR10 / HDR10+

    Yes / No

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Yes / Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • LED Indicator Color

    Yes(3 Color, 3 EA)

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes (w/ Meridian)

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Dolby ATMOS

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

SOUND CONTROL

  • User EQ - RCU / App

    No / Yes

  • Night Time On/Off - RCU / App

    No / Yes

  • Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App

    No / Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App

    No / Yes

  • SFX (Default)

    Yes

  • TV Sound Share - TV "AI Sound Pro"

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS / Adroid OS

    Yes / Yes

  • Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • NSU / FOTA

    No / Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

    Yes / Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical

    Yes / Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

    Yes / Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP

    No / Yes

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

    No / Yes

  • HDMI SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    Yes

  • Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top

    Yes / Yes / No / No / No

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • USB Host / Charge

    Yes / No

  • Built-in Music

    Yes (1)

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC / AAC+

    Yes

FILE FORMAT

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    No / Yes

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    No / Yes

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    No / Yes

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    No / Yes

  • WMA - C4A / USB

    No / Yes

  • AAC - C4A / USB

    No / Yes

POWER_MAIN

  • Adapter

    19V, 3.42A

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    36W

POWER_SUBWOOFER

  • Type (SMPS)

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    38W

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    Yes (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    Yes (Simple)

  • Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / X

    Yes (Full)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

  • Model Name

    RAV21

  • Battery(Size)

    AA x 2

  • Battery Built-in

    Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

