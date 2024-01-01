We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SN11R 770W 7.1.4ch Hi-Res Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Meridian Technology
All Spec
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Main (w/ Foot )
1443 x 63 x 146
-
Matching TV size (`20 New)
55 ~ 65 inch
-
Addtional Foot (H) mm
No
-
Wireless Box
No
-
Rear Speaker
130 x 211.5 x 191.2
-
Subwoofer
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Metal Grille/Mold/Mold
-
Wireless Box - Front / Body
No / No
-
Wireless Speaker - Front / Body
Metal (+Top) / Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
Jersey / Wood
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
7.2Kg
-
Wireless Box
No
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
5.2Kg
-
Subwoofer
7.8Kg
-
Gross Weight
25.3Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
1516 x 284 x 472
-
Type
TipOn
-
Color
White(1)+Yellow
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of channels
7.1.4ch
NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT
-
Number of speakers
15EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL
-
Audio Input (3.5Ø)
No
-
Optical
Yes(1)
-
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out
No / No
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out
YES(2) / YES(1)
-
HDR10 / HDR10+
Yes / No
-
Dolby Vision
YES (TBD)
-
USB
Yes
-
FM Radio
No
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
Yes / No
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
Yes
-
Wireless Rear ready
Yes (1:1)
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LCD (5 char.)
-
LED Indicator Color
No
-
AI Indicatior
No
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
Yes / Yes
-
Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
Yes / No
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes (w/ Meridian)
-
Music
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
-
Movie (Dolby Surround)
Yes
-
Dolby ATMOS
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
No
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine (Default)
No
-
SFX (Default)
No
-
AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App
Yes
FM RADIO SUPPORTED
-
Type
No
-
FM / RDS
No
-
Frequency Range
No
-
Station Preset
No
-
Preset Memory / Erase
No
-
Information Display (RDS - PTY, PS, CT, RT)
No
GOOGLE SUPPORTED
-
Google Assistant Built In (Controller, 2 MIC In)
No
-
Works with the Google Assistant (Controllee)
Yes
-
Chromecast
Yes
-
Google Multi Zone (One Source → Multi Speaker)
Yes
-
Google Fast Pairing
No
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Adroid OS
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
Yes
-
EZ setup (BLE)
Yes
-
NSU / FOTA
Yes / No
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
No / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
No / Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
No / Yes
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
USB Host / Charge
Yes / No
-
Built-in Music
Yes (2)
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
No
-
Auto Detect (Bluetooth)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
OGG - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
WAV - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
WMA - C4A / USB
No / No
-
AAC - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
POWER_MAIN
-
SMPS
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
75W
POWER_REAR SPEAKER/WIRELESS BOX
-
Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
20W (L, R)
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
38W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
Yes
-
Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / X
Yes (Full)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Model Name
MA7 (`19 Modify)
-
Battery(Size)
AAA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Rear Speaker Cable
No
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Cable Management (Tie)
No
-
Additioanl Foot
No
-
FM Antenna
No
