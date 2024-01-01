Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Sound Bar SN4

SN4

LG Sound Bar SN4

(0)
front view with sub woofer
Very close up woofer that is maden carbon
Carbon Woofer

Pursue High Fidelity Sound

Each woofer unit is designed with a carbon diaphragm to secure excellent clarity.
AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.

Wireless Subwoofer

Add More Power Easily

Feel the beat with the powerful LG Sound Bar SL4Y wireless subwoofer. Pumping out an extra 200 watts, it’s sounds good and it’s convenient to install.

Sound bar is on the white shelf and left side, there is sub woofer. The subwoofer looks bigger because it's more forward.

Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.

Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.

Bluetooth® Streaming

Stream Smart for Quality Sound

Stream music directly from your smartphone to LG Sound Bar SL4Y via Bluetooth®. Exceptional sound for all your music is now all within your reach.

Close-up right side of LG Soundbar next to smartphone. Two devices are on the white shelf.

TV Sound Sync

Sync Seamlessly

LG Sound Bar SL4 can be simply connected to your LG TV via Bluetooth® or optical. Your complete TV audio experience is ready in no time.

The TV is attached to the wall, and the sound bar is on a white shelf. TV showing a man plays guitar.

Print

All Spec

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Brand Information

    Sound Bar

  • Model Name

    SN4

  • Rear Speaker Model Name

    No

  • Subwoofer Model Name

    SPN4B-W

  • System (Main Chip)

    MT8502

  • Mainset / Subwoofer Color

    Black

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Main (w/ Foot )

    890 x 57 x 85

  • Matching TV size (`20 New)

    40 inch ↑

  • Addtional Foot (H) mm

    No

  • Wireless Box

    No

  • Rear Speaker

    No

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 390 x 261

MATERIAL

  • Main - Front / Top / Bottom

    Mold Grille/Mold/Mold

  • Wireless Box - Front / Body

    No / No

  • Wireless Speaker - Front / Body

    No / No

  • Subwoofer - Front / Body

    Jersey / Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    2.1Kg

  • Wireless Box

    82 Db

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    No

  • Subwoofer

    5.3Kg

  • Gross Weight

    9.38Kg

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

  • Number of channels

    2.1ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

  • Total

    300W

  • Front

    50W x 2

  • Center

    No

  • Surround

    No

  • Top

    No

  • Rear

    No

  • Rear Top

    No

  • Subwoofer

    200W(Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Tweeter Unit

    No

  • Woofer Unit

    40 x 100 mm

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER

  • SPL

    No

  • System

    No

  • Tweeter Unit

    No

  • Woofer Unit

    No

  • Impedance

    No

SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)

  • SPL

    No

  • System

    No

  • Woofer Unit

    No

  • Impedance

    No

SPEAKER UNIT_TOP(L/R)

  • SPL

    No

  • System

    No

  • Woofer Unit

    No

  • Impedance

    No

SPEAKER UNIT_REAR(L/R)

  • SPL

    No

  • System

    No

  • Woofer Unit

    No

  • Impedance

    No

SPEAKER UNIT_REAR TOP(L/R)

  • SPL

    No

  • System

    No

  • Woofer Unit

    No

  • Impedance

    No

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Bass Reflex

  • Woofer Unit

    6 inch

  • Impedance

    3ohm

NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT

  • Number of speakers

    3EA

CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL

  • Audio Input (3.5Ø)

    No

  • Optical

    Yes(1)

  • HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out

    Yes(1) / Yes(1)

  • HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out

    No/No

  • HDR10 / HDR10+

    No/No

  • Dolby Vision

    No

  • USB

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Yes/Yes

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

    No

  • Wireless Rear ready

    No

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • Display Type

    LCD (5 char.)

  • LED Indicator Color

    No

  • AI Indicatior

    No

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

    No / No

  • Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

    No / No

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    No

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Movie (Dolby Surround)

    No

  • Dolby ATMOS

    No

  • DTS:X

    No

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Yes

SOUND CONTROL

  • User EQ - RCU / App

    Yes / Yes

  • Night Time On/Off - RCU / App

    No / Yes

  • Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App

    No / Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App

    No / Yes

  • Auto Sound Engine (Default)

    Yes

  • SFX (Default)

    No

  • AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App

    No

FM RADIO SUPPORTED

  • Type

    No

  • FM / RDS

    No

  • Frequency Range

    No

  • Station Preset

    No

  • Preset Memory / Erase

    No

  • Information Display (RDS - PTY, PS, CT, RT)

    No

GOOGLE SUPPORTED

  • Google Assistant Built In (Controller, 2 MIC In)

    No

  • Works with the Google Assistant (Controllee)

    No

  • Chromecast

    No

  • Google Multi Zone (One Source → Multi Speaker)

    No

  • Google Fast Pairing

    No

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS / Adroid OS

    No / Yes

  • Smart Phone File Playback

    Yes

  • EZ setup (BLE)

    No

  • NSU / FOTA

    No / Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical

    Yes / Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

    Yes / Yes

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

    No / Yes

  • HDMI SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    No

  • Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    Yes

  • Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)- Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top

    No / No / No / No / No

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer - RCU / App

    No / No

  • USB Host / Charge

    Yes / No

  • Built-in Music

    Yes (1)

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

  • Auto Detect (Bluetooth)

    No

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    No

  • Dolby TrueHD

    No

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    No

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    No

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    No

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    No

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC / AAC+

    Yes

FILE FORMAT

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    No / Yes

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    No / Yes

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    No / Yes

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    No / Yes

  • WMA - C4A / USB

    No / Yes

  • AAC - C4A / USB

    No / No

POWER_MAIN

  • Adapter

    25V, 1.52A

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    23W

POWER_REAR SPEAKER/WIRELESS BOX

  • Type (SMPS)

    No

  • Power Off Consumption

    No

  • Power Consumption

    No

  • Wireless Frequency

    No

POWER_SUBWOOFER

  • Type (SMPS)

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    33W

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    Yes (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    Yes (Simple)

  • Wall Mount Guide

    No

  • Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

    No

  • Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / No

    Yes (Full)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

  • Model Name

    MA7 (`19)

  • Battery(Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Battery Built-in

    Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

  • Rear Speaker Cable

    No

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    No

  • Cable Management (Tie)

    No

  • Additioanl Foot

    No

  • FM Antenna

    No

