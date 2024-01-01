Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SP2 2.1 Ch Sound Bar

LG SP2 2.1 Ch Sound Bar

SP2

LG SP2 2.1 Ch Sound Bar

SP2
SOUND

  • Speaker Output - Number of channelsSpeaker Output - Number of channels

    2.1 Ch

  • Speaker Output - Total

    100W

  • Speaker Output - Front

    35W X 2

  • Subwoofer Output - Subwoofer

    30W X 1

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out

    Yes(1) / Yes(1)

  • USB

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Yes / Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS / Android OS - iOS / Android OS

    Yes / Yes

  • Smart Phone File Playback

    Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote - (Vol+/-, Mute)

    Yes / Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical

    Yes (Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical)

  • HDMI SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

SOUND MODE

  • Sound Effect - AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Standard

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Cinema

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Game

    Yes

AUDIO MODE

  • Audio Mode - LPCM

    Yes

  • Audio Mode - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio Mode - AAC / AAC+

    Yes / X

SOUND CONTROL

  • TV Sound Share

    Yes

FILE FORMAT

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    Yes (USB)

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    Yes (USB)

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    Yes (USB)

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    Yes (USB)

  • WMA - C4A / USB

    Yes (USB)

POWER

  • Main - Switch Mode Power Supplies

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Main - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Main - Power Consumption

    27W

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control - Model Name

    RAV21

  • Remote Control - Battery(Size)

    AA x 2

  • Remote Control - Battery Built-in

    Yes

  • Others - Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Others - Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Main (w/ Foot ) - Size (W x H x D, mm)

    760 X 63 X 90

  • Matching TV size - 2020 New Model

    43 inch ↑

  • Subwoofer - Size (W x H x D, mm)

    Built-in

WEIGHT

  • Main (kg)

    2.3

  • Gross Weight (kg)

    3.1

