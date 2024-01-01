We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SP2 2.1 Ch Sound Bar
All Spec
SOUND
Speaker Output - Number of channelsSpeaker Output - Number of channels
2.1 Ch
Speaker Output - Total
100W
Speaker Output - Front
35W X 2
Subwoofer Output - Subwoofer
30W X 1
CONNECTIVITY
Optical
Yes (1)
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
USB
Yes
Bluetooth Version
4.0
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
Yes / Yes
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS / Android OS - iOS / Android OS
Yes / Yes
Smart Phone File Playback
Yes
Control with your TV Remote - (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes / Yes
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
Yes (Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical)
HDMI SIMPLINK
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
SOUND MODE
Sound Effect - AI Sound Pro
Yes
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
Sound Effect - Cinema
Yes
Sound Effect - Game
Yes
AUDIO MODE
Audio Mode - LPCM
Yes
Audio Mode - Dolby Digital
Yes
Audio Mode - AAC / AAC+
Yes / X
SOUND CONTROL
TV Sound Share
Yes
FILE FORMAT
FLAC - C4A / USB
Yes (USB)
OGG - C4A / USB
Yes (USB)
WAV - C4A / USB
Yes (USB)
MP3 - C4A / USB
Yes (USB)
WMA - C4A / USB
Yes (USB)
POWER
Main - Switch Mode Power Supplies
100~240V, 50/60Hz
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
Main - Power Consumption
27W
ACCESSORIES
Remote Control - Model Name
RAV21
Remote Control - Battery(Size)
AA x 2
Remote Control - Battery Built-in
Yes
Others - Optical Cable
Yes
Others - Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
DIMENSION
Main (w/ Foot ) - Size (W x H x D, mm)
760 X 63 X 90
Matching TV size - 2020 New Model
43 inch ↑
Subwoofer - Size (W x H x D, mm)
Built-in
WEIGHT
Main (kg)
2.3
Gross Weight (kg)
3.1
