We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar SP7Y
All Spec
SALES/SUB REGION
-
Sales Region
ASIA
-
Sub Region
SL,PH,ML
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Brand Information
LG Sound Bar
-
Model Name
SN7Y
-
Subwoofer Model Name
SPP5-W
-
System (Main Chip)
MT8502
-
Mainset / Subwoofer Color
Dark Grey/ Dark Grey
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Main (w/ Foot )
1000 x 63 x 105
-
Matching TV size (`20 New)
49"~
-
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Jersey / Jersey / Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
Jersey / Wood
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
3.2Kg
-
Subwoofer
5.8Kg
-
Gross Weight
13.19Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
1071 x 465 x 247
-
Type
Flexo (L)
-
Color
Yellow
CONTAINER Q
-
20ft
240
-
40ft
540
-
40ft (HC)
720
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of channels
5.1ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
440W
-
Front
45W x 2
-
Center
40W
-
Surround (Side)
45W x 2
-
Subwoofer
220W (Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
52 x 99 mm
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2 inch (Full Range)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2 inch (Full Range)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
6 inch
-
Impedance
3ohm
NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT
-
Number of speakers
8EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL
-
Optical
Yes (1)
-
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out (4K Pass-through X)
Yes (1) / Yes (1)
-
USB
Yes
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
4.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
Yes / Yes
-
Wireless Rear ready
Yes (1:1)
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LCD (5 char.)
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
No / Yes
-
Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
No / Yes
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes (w/ Meridian)
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Surround On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
SFX (Default)
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control - Sound mode change through TV GUI
Yes
-
TV Sound Share - TV "AI Sound Pro"
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
NSU / FOTA
No / Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes / Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP
Yes / Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
No / Yes
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top
No / Yes / Yes / Yes / No
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host / Charge
Yes / No
-
Built-in Music
Yes (1)
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
No / Yes
-
OGG - C4A / USB
No / Yes
-
WAV - C4A / USB
No / Yes
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
No / Yes
-
WMA - C4A / USB
No / Yes
POWER_MAIN
-
Adapter
25V, 2A
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
47W
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
33W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / X
Yes (Full)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Model Name
RAV21 (21)
-
Battery(Size)
AAA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.