LG SQC1 160W 2.1ch soundbar with Dolby Digital

LG sound bar SQC1 and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a graphic image.


Compact and wireless
with big sound

In simplistic elegance, allow the soundbar to perfectly complement its surroundings. Specifically designed to match and enhance your TV.

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. LG Sound Bar SQC1 is placed below the TV. On the right side, there's a wireless subwoofer. Below the subwoofer, sound graphics are coming out, illustrating that it has a powerful bass.

Wireless Subwoofer,
superb bass without wires

Place the subwoofer where it looks and sounds the best without the worries of wires.

LG TV is on the wall, on the screen it shows 2 couples lying on the grass. In front of them, there is a lamp. LG Sound bar is below LG TV. Sound graphic is coming out from the front of the sound bar. Bluetooth logo is shown on the bottom left corner of image.

Bluetooth,
stream anything

Wirelessly stream music directly from your Smartphone or other compatible device for a seamless listening experience.

LG Sound Bar is on the white shelf. The Sound graphic coming out from the speaker. It shows USB, Optical icons.

Connected to your
entertainment

Feel free to connect to the device you wish with USB, Optical, Portable In and Bluetooth connectivity.

There is a LG remote control in someone's hand, controlling TV and sound bar at the same time. There are icons of LG TV and LG Sound bar.

Control with
your TV Remote

LG Soundbar comes with a remote but you can choose to use your own.
*TV remote as well.

*LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba and Samsung brand remotes.

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

BARCODE(EAN CODE)

  • Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806091902856

DIMENSIONS(WXHXD)

  • Main

    660 x 56 x 99 mm

  • Subwoofer

    185.5 x 303.0 x 205.0 mm

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.1

  • Output Power

    160 W

  • Number of Speakers

    3 EA

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    18 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

    24 W

WEIGHT

  • Main

    1.31 kg

  • Subwoofer

    2.98 kg

  • Gross Weight

    6.04 kg

SOUND EFFECT

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes / -

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes / -

  • Optical

    1

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

GENERAL_PDR

  • The security update is supported for

    2 years from the product launch date stated at
    https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

