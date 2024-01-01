We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SQC1 160W 2.1ch soundbar with Dolby Digital
*LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba and Samsung brand remotes.
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
BARCODE(EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806091902856
DIMENSIONS(WXHXD)
-
Main
660 x 56 x 99 mm
-
Subwoofer
185.5 x 303.0 x 205.0 mm
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
2.1
-
Output Power
160 W
-
Number of Speakers
3 EA
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
18 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Subwoofer)
24 W
WEIGHT
-
Main
1.31 kg
-
Subwoofer
2.98 kg
-
Gross Weight
6.04 kg
SOUND EFFECT
-
Standard
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes / -
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
4.0
-
USB
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes / -
-
Optical
1
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at
https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.