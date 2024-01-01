We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Go PK3
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
182 x 82 x 82
-
Net Weight (Kg)
0.7kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
224x153x130
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
0.89
-
Container Q'ty - 20ft
3200
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
6400
-
Container Q'ty - 40HC
6400
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2CH
-
Channel - Passive Radiator
Yes (2)
-
Output power
16W
IN & OUT
-
Speaker - Audio In (Portable In (Φ3.5))
Yes
-
Speaker - Power (USB C-type (Female))
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Type
LED indicator
(BT, Power on, Battery) → (BT, Power on, Battery,EQ,)
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
EQ - Enhanced Bass
Yes (default)
-
EQ - Standard
Yes
BUILT-IN BATTERY
-
Battery Capacity
3.7V 5200mAh
-
Battery Charging time
3.5Hr
-
Battery Life
12hrs
POWER
-
Power Consumption - Power-on mode (Charging status)
8W
-
Power Consumption - Stand-by mode
0.5W↓
AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH
-
APT-X
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yea
SMART UX
-
Easy Connection & Service (Multipoint)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Button - Power
Yes
-
Button - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Button - Play/Pause
Yes
-
Button - Volume +
Yes
-
Button - Volume -
Yes
-
Button - EQ(Enhanced bass)
Yes
-
Button - Reset
Yes
-
Voice command (Google now, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
Yes (IPX7)
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Speaker phone
Yes
-
Security lock
Yes
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Instruction Manual (Simple manual)
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
USB C type cable
Yes (600mm)
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Offset
