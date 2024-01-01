Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM Go PK3

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM Go PK3

PK3

LG XBOOM Go PK3

(0)
Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    182 x 82 x 82

  • Net Weight (Kg)

    0.7kg

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    224x153x130

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    0.89

  • Container Q'ty - 20ft

    3200

  • Container Q'ty - 40ft

    6400

  • Container Q'ty - 40HC

    6400

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2CH

  • Channel - Passive Radiator

    Yes (2)

  • Output power

    16W

IN & OUT

  • Speaker - Audio In (Portable In (Φ3.5))

    Yes

  • Speaker - Power (USB C-type (Female))

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Type

    LED indicator
    (BT, Power on, Battery) → (BT, Power on, Battery,EQ,)

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • EQ - Enhanced Bass

    Yes (default)

  • EQ - Standard

    Yes

BUILT-IN BATTERY

  • Battery Capacity

    3.7V 5200mAh

  • Battery Charging time

    3.5Hr

  • Battery Life

    12hrs

POWER

  • Power Consumption - Power-on mode (Charging status)

    8W

  • Power Consumption - Stand-by mode

    0.5W↓

AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH

  • APT-X

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yea

SMART UX

  • Easy Connection & Service (Multipoint)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Button - Power

    Yes

  • Button - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Button - Play/Pause

    Yes

  • Button - Volume +

    Yes

  • Button - Volume -

    Yes

  • Button - EQ(Enhanced bass)

    Yes

  • Button - Reset

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google now, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    Yes (IPX7)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Speaker phone

    Yes

  • Security lock

    Yes

ACCESSORY KIT

  • Instruction Manual (Simple manual)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • USB C type cable

    Yes (600mm)

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Offset

