We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Go PK5
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
220 x 129 x 119
-
Net Weight (Kg)
1.2kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
264x187x176
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
1.76
-
Container Q'ty - 20ft
2400
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
5200
-
Container Q'ty - 40HC
5720
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2ch
-
Passive Radiator
Yes (2)
-
Output power
20W
IN & OUT
-
Speaker- Audio In (Portable In (Φ3.5))
Yes
-
Speaker- Power (USB C-type (Female))
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Type
LED indicator
(BT, Power on, Battery,EQ,Dual play)
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
EQ - Clear Vocal+Enhanced Bass (default)
Yes
-
EQ - Clear Vocal
Yes
-
EQ - Enhanced Bass
Yes
-
EQ - Standard
Yes
BUILT-IN BATTERY
-
Battery Capacity
7.4V 2600mAh
-
Battery Charging time
4Hr
-
Battery Life
18hrs
POWER
-
Power Consumption - Power-on mode (Charging status)
9W
-
Power Consumption - Stand-by mode
0.5W↓
AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH
-
APT-X HD
Yes
-
APT-X
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
SMART UX
-
Easy Connection & Service - Multipoint
Yes
-
Easy Connection & Service - Dual Play
Yes
-
Easy Connection & Service - BLE (Auto music play)
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager(FOTA)
Yes (Android only)
-
Bluetooth App(Android/iOS)
Yes (Android only)
CONVENIENCE
-
Button - Power
Yes
-
Button - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Button - Play/Pause
Yes
-
Button - Volume +
Yes
-
Button - Volume -
Yes
-
Button - EQ(Enhanced bass)
Yes
-
Button - EQ(Clear Vocal)
Yes
-
Button - Mic / Light
Yes
-
Button - Dual Play
Yes
-
Button - Reset
Yes
-
Voice command (Google now, Siri)
Yes
-
Lighting - Mood/Lighting LED
Yes (LED lighitng)
-
Water/Splashproof
Yes(IPX5)
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Speaker phone
Yes
-
Security lock
Yes
-
Built-in Demo music
Yes
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Instruction Manual - Simple manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
USB C type cable
Yes(1000mm)
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Offset
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.