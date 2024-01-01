We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Go PK7
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
320 x 167 x 152
-
Net Weight (Kg)
2.99kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
368X235X219
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
4.07
-
Container Q'ty - 20ft
1200
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
2400
-
Container Q'ty - 40HC
2700
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2CH
-
Tweeter
Yes (2)
-
Passive Radiator
Yes (2)
-
Output power
40W (Battery Mode: 30W)
IN & OUT
-
Audio In - Portable In (Φ3.5)
Yes
-
Audio In - AC Adaptor jack
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Type
LED indicator
(BT, Power on, Battery,EQ,Dual play)
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Clear Vocal+Enhanced Bass (default)
Yes
-
Clear Vocal
Yes
-
Enhanced Bass
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
BUILT-IN BATTERY
-
Battery Capacity
7.4V 5200mAh
-
Battery Charging time
3.5Hr
-
Battery Life
22hrs
POWER
-
Power Requirement - SMPS/Adapter
Adaptor
-
Power Consumption - Power-on mode (Charging status)
32W
-
Power Consumption - Stand-by mode
0.5W↓
AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH
-
APT-X HD
Yes
-
APT-X
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
SMART UX
-
Easy Connection & Service - Multipoint
Yes
-
Easy Connection & Service - Dual Play
Yes
-
Easy Connection & Service - BLE (Auto music play)
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager(FOTA)
Yes (Android only)
-
Bluetooth App(Android/iOS)
Yes (Android only)
CONVENIENCE
-
Button - Power
Yes
-
Button - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Button - Play/Pause
Yes
-
Button - Volume +
Yes
-
Button - Volume -
Yes
-
Button - EQ(Enhanced bass)
Yes
-
Button - EQ(Clear Vocal)
Yes
-
Button - Mic / Light
Yes
-
Button - Dual Play
Yes
-
Button - Reset
Yes
-
Voice command (Google now, Siri)
Yes
-
Lighting - Mood/Lighting LED
Yes (Tube lighting /LED lighitng)
-
Water/Splashproof
Yes(IPX5)
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Speaker phone
Yes
-
Security lock
Yes
-
Built-in Demo music
Yes
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Instruction Manual - Simple manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Offset
