All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Device (OLED / LCD)

    LCD

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    32

  • Resolution

    1366*768

  • Panel Type (only for LCD series)

    RGB

  • BLU Type (only for LCD series)

    Direct

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • True Motion / Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)

    TM100 (Refresh Rate 50 Hz)

  • Color Master Engine

    Yes

  • - Upscaler

    Resolution Upscaler

  • HEVC Decoder

    2k@30p 10bit

AUDIO

  • Speaker System (ch)

    2.0 ch

  • Speaker type

    Down Firing

  • Surround Mode

    Virtual Surround

  • - Clear Voice

    Clear Voice

  • TV Installation Type

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, WMA

SMART TV

  • - Processor

    Single

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Live Play Back (External Recording)

    Yes (CI+) (DTV Only Analog)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    - (Optical)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C
    Analog (DVB-T2/C)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB

    1

  • Component / Comosite in

    1(Composite, 5)

  • RF In

    1

  • Headphone out

    Yes

  • Line out

    Headphone out (Headphone out / Line out list)

TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)

  • RF In

    1

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio) : 5

    1 (Composite,5)

  • HDMI (6G/3G)

    2ea

  • USB (3.0/2.0)

    2.0 : 1ea

  • Headphone out

    Yes

  • Line out

    Headphone out (Headphone out / Line out list)

ECO

  • Energy saving Mode

    Default OFF

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    (100~240Vac 50-60 )

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W↓

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    L-Con

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Owner's Manual

    Yes

  • Vesa Wall Mount Support

    Yes

  • - Vesa Size

    Tab

  • Batteries (for Remote Control)

    Yes

