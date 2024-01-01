Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 42 inch LED TV

LG 42 inch LED TV

42LB5610

LG 42 inch LED TV

All Spec

SMART SHARE

  • Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

    Yes

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

VIDEO

  • H.264 Codec

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard III

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Soccer/Game/Expert1/Expert2)

  • Just Scan

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 Modes (16:9, Just Scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema - 200m )

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2 Ch Speaker System

  • Sound Mode

    6 Modes ( Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Sound System

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 Modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

DIMENSION

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand

    961x610x218

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand

    961x567x55.5

WEIGHT

  • Head

    9.2kg

  • Stand

    0.3kg

  • Total

    9.5kg

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

SPECIAL

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)

    Yes

  • Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/Off Timer

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

TV (SIDE)

  • HDMI 1.4

    1

  • Headphone Out

    1

  • USB 2.0

    1

TV (REAR)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    USB to RS232C

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    1

  • Composite in (CVBS + Audio)

    2

  • RF In

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • HDMI 1.4

    1

ACCESSORY

  • Conventional Remote

    L-con

