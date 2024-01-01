We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LS5700- LED , MCi100, Smart TV
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital DVB-T
Yes
-
PALI
Yes
-
PAL/SECAM BG
YES
-
NTSC M
YES
-
DK
YES
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080
VIDEO
-
AspectRatioCorrection
7 modes (No Zoom Mode) ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
PictureStatusMode
7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
3 Modes (off/ Cinema/ Game)
-
Resolution Upscaler
Basic
-
Smart Enhancer /mtk
YES
-
Contrast Optimizer /locla dimming
YES
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Infinite Sound
Virtual Surround
-
SoundMode
7 Mode (Music / Cinema / Sport / Game / Standard / Vivid / User setting)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 Mode
FEATURE
-
Intelligent Sensor
YES
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
YES (Ready)
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
EPG(SI)
YES
-
Quick View (Flashback)
YES
-
e-Manual
YES
-
e-Streamer
YES
-
Key Lock
YES
-
Input Labeling
YES
SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)
-
USB 2.0
3(1:Hub)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
4
REAR (INPUT)
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1
-
Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio
1
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1(V)
-
LAN
1
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
SMART TV
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
YES
-
App Store
YES
-
Full Web Browser
YES
-
Social Center
YES
-
Search & Recommendation
YES
-
Skype Ready
YES
-
Smart Phone Remote Support
YES
-
Picture in Picture
YES
-
External Device App Download
YES
NETWORK
-
WiFi Ready / Built-in
READY
-
Media Link
YES
-
DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)
YES
-
Window 7 Certified
YES
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
YES
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digital
-
DVR Built-in or Ready
Ready
-
Watch & Recording
YES
-
Time Shift
YES
USB
-
USB Version
2.0
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
Divx HD
-
Picture
JPEG
TELETEXT
-
Pages
2,000 Pages
-
TOP /Flof/List
Flof
CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
YES
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)
YES
-
Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
YES
-
Favorite Channel Programming
YES
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
YES
-
On/Off Timer
YES
-
Sleep Timer
YES
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep
YES
REMOTE CONTROL
-
Conventional Remote
S-con
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Accessory
-
Modes
3mode
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.