Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43" LG webOS TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

43" LG webOS TV

43LF590T

43" LG webOS TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Device

    LED

  • Screen Size (in)

    43

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 Modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • HEVC Codec

    2K 60P

AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2.0Ch Speaker System

  • Audio output

    10W

  • Sound Mode

    4 modes (Standard, Clear Voice, Cinema, Soccer)

FEATURE

  • Smart TV

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Remote App

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    Built-in

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • USB support

    DivX HD, JPEG

SIDE I/O

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB 2.0 / 3.0

    2

REAR I/O

  • RF In

    1

  • Composite In

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • LAN

    1

  • Ext. Speaker / Headphone out

    1

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    Basic Remote

Our picks for you