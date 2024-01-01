We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LM4610- Cinema 3D , MCI 100
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital DVB-T
Yes
-
PALI
Yes
-
PAL/SECAM BG
YES
-
NTSC M
YES
-
DK
YES
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080
VIDEO
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
4 Modes (off/Cinema/Sport/Game)
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Sound Mode
5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
MS10
-
Infinite Sound
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.3W ↓
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/o stand) (kg)
15.6 kg
-
SET(w/ stand) (kg)
18.1 kg
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand
1089 x 720 x 269
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand
1089 x 655 x 35.5
SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)
-
USB 2.0
1
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1
REAR (INPUT)
-
RF In
1
-
Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio
1+1 (Composit)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
2
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
LAN
1
CINEMA 3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
FPR
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
YES
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
YES
-
Depth Control (2D to 3D)
'0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control(2D to 3D)
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
Dual Play/3d
YES
-
Format Audio Detection
YES
NETWORK
-
DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)
YES
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
YES
USB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
USB Version
2.0
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
Divx HD
SPECIAL
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Plus)
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Closed Caption
Subtitle
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Quick View (Flashback)
Yes
-
e-Streamer
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
TELETEXT
-
Pages
1,000 Pages
-
TOP /Flof/List
Flof
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
Language
Yes
-
Quick Menu
YES
CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
YES
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)
YES
-
Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
YES
-
Favorite Channel Programming
YES
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
YES
-
On/Off Timer
YES
-
Sleep Timer
YES
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep
YES
REMOTE CONTROL
-
Conventional Remote
S-con
ACCESSORY
-
# of 3D Glasses
4
