Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG LM4610- Cinema 3D , MCI 100

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG LM4610- Cinema 3D , MCI 100

47LM4610

LG LM4610- Cinema 3D , MCI 100

(0)
Print

All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital DVB-T

    Yes

  • PALI

    Yes

  • PAL/SECAM BG

    YES

  • NTSC M

    YES

  • DK

    YES

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

VIDEO

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    4 Modes (off/Cinema/Sport/Game)

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Sound Mode

    5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    MS10

  • Infinite Sound

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Mode

    0.3W ↓

DIMENSION

  • SET(w/o stand) (kg)

    15.6 kg

  • SET(w/ stand) (kg)

    18.1 kg

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand

    1089 x 720 x 269

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/o stand

    1089 x 655 x 35.5

SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)

  • USB 2.0

    1

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    1

REAR (INPUT)

  • RF In

    1

  • Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio

    1+1 (Composit)

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    1

  • PC Audio Input

    1

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    2

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • LAN

    1

CINEMA 3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D Type

    FPR

  • 3D to 2D Convert Source

    YES

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    YES

  • Depth Control (2D to 3D)

    '0~+20 (default : 10)

  • Viewpoint Control(2D to 3D)

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • Dual Play/3d

    YES

  • Format Audio Detection

    YES

NETWORK

  • DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)

    YES

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    YES

USB

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

  • USB Version

    2.0

  • Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    Divx HD

SPECIAL

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes (Plus)

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Closed Caption

    Subtitle

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Quick View (Flashback)

    Yes

  • e-Streamer

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

TELETEXT

  • Pages

    1,000 Pages

  • TOP /Flof/List

    Flof

EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • Language

    Yes

  • Quick Menu

    YES

CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    YES

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)

    YES

  • Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    YES

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    YES

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    YES

  • On/Off Timer

    YES

  • Sleep Timer

    YES

  • Auto Off/Auto Sleep

    YES

REMOTE CONTROL

  • Conventional Remote

    S-con

ACCESSORY

  • # of 3D Glasses

    4

Our picks for you