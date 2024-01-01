We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 47 INCH LED TV LN5400
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital DVB-T
Yes
-
PALI
Yes
-
PAL/SECAM BG
YES
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080
VIDEO
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:2 pull down)
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Picture Mode
7 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,isf Expert1,isf Expert2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
AV Mode
Off / Cinema / Game
-
Triple XD Engine
YES
-
Resolution Upscaler
Basic
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Sound Mode
6 Modes (Standard / Music / Cinema / Sport / Game /User Setting)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Optimizer
3 Modes
FEATURE
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
e-Manual
YES
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Mode
1W ↓
SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)
-
USB 2.0
1
-
HDMI In
1
-
Headphone Out
1
REAR (INPUT)
-
RF In
Yes
-
Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
HDMI In
1
NETWORK
-
MHL
YES
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
YES
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
Subtitle for DivX
14 Languages
TELETEXT
-
Pages
1,000 Pages
-
TOP /Flof/List
Flof
CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
YES
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)
YES
-
Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
YES
-
Favorite Channel Programming
YES
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
YES
-
On/Off Timer
YES
-
Sleep Timer
YES
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
