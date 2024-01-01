We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 55 inch SMART TV WITH WEBOS
All Spec
SMART SHARE
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
Window Media Player
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
WiDi
Yes
-
2nd Display
Yes
-
Remote App
Yes
-
LG Cloud
Yes
-
Google Dial
Yes
-
Tag On (NFC)
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built in
Built In
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Yes
-
Soft AP
Yes
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080
VIDEO
-
H.264 Codec
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Picture Wizard III
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Soccer/Game/Expert1/Expert2)
-
Just Scan
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Aspect Ratio
8 Modes (16:9, Just Scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema - 200m )
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes (Resolution Upscaler Basic)
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2 Ch Speaker System
-
Sound Mode
6 Modes ( Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Optimizer
3 Modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Audio Device Initial)
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
SMART TV
-
Live Menu
Ready (Available with Camera Accessory)
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Recorded
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
Channels
Yes
-
3D Contents
Yes
-
App & Games
Yes
-
Launcher
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
SPECIAL
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)
Yes
-
Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
TV (SIDE)
-
HDMI 1.4
3
-
USB 2.0
3
TV (REAR)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
USB to RS232C
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1
-
LAN
1
-
Composite in (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
RF In
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Headphone Out
1
ACCESSORY
-
# of 3D Glasses
F310 4EA
-
Bluetooth Audio Device/Headphone/Ear Set etc. (Using Wireless Sound Sync/Private Sound Sync)
Ready
-
Conventional Remote
Ready
-
HID Keyboard/Mouse
Ready
-
TV Camera Accessory
Ready (VC500)
-
B/i TV Camera
Ready
MAGIC REMOTE
-
3 Modes (Pointing/Wheel/Voice)
Yes (In-Parking/Built-in)
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.