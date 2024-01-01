Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG LM6200- Cinema 3D Smart TV , MCI 400

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG LM6200- Cinema 3D Smart TV , MCI 400

55LM6200

LG LM6200- Cinema 3D Smart TV , MCI 400

(0)
Print

All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital DVB-T

    Yes

  • PALI

    Yes

  • PAL/SECAM BG

    YES

  • NTSC M

    YES

  • DK

    YES

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

VIDEO

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    7 modes (No Zoom Mode) ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1)

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • PictureStatusMode

    7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    3 Modes (off/ Cinema/ Game)

  • Triple XD Engine

    YES

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Basic

  • Smart Enhancer /mtk

    YES

  • Contrast Optimizer /locla dimming

    YES

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Infinite Sound

    Virtual Surround

  • SoundMode

    7 Mode (Music / Cinema / Sport / Game / Standard / Vivid / User setting)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 Mode

FEATURE

  • Intelligent Sensor

    YES

  • Camera (Ready/Built-in)

    YES (Ready)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • EPG(SI)

    YES

  • Quick View (Flashback)

    YES

  • e-Manual

    YES

  • e-Streamer

    YES

  • Key Lock

    YES

  • Input Labeling

    YES

SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)

  • USB 2.0

    3(1:Hub)

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    4

REAR (INPUT)

  • RF In

    1

  • AV In

    1

  • Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio

    1

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    1

  • PC Audio Input

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1(V)

  • LAN

    1

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumption

    TBD

  • Standby Mode

    0.5

CINEMA 3D

  • 3D Type

    FPR

  • Format Audio Detection

    YES

  • 3D to 2D Convert Source

    YES

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    YES

  • Depth Control (2D to 3D)

    '0~+20 (default : 10)

  • Viewpoint Control(2D to 3D)

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Depth Control

    '0~+20 (default : 10)

  • 3D Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D image Correction/mtk

    YES

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    YES

  • Dual Play/3d

    YES

SMART TV

  • Home Dashboard 2.0

    YES

  • App Store

    YES

  • Full Web Browser

    YES

  • Social Center

    YES

  • Search & Recommendation

    YES

  • 3D World (3D Contents Streaming)

    YES

  • 3D Effect Game

    YES

  • Skype Ready

    YES

  • Smart Phone Remote Support

    YES

  • Picture in Picture

    YES

  • External Device App Download

    YES

NETWORK

  • WiFi Ready / Built-in

    YES (Ready)

  • Media Link

    YES

  • DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)

    YES

  • Window 7 Certified

    YES

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    YES

DVR

  • DVR Type

    Digital

  • DVR Built-in or Ready

    Ready

  • Watch & Recording

    YES

  • Time Shift

    YES

USB

  • USB Version

    2.0

  • Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    Divx HD

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

TELETEXT

  • Pages

    2,000 Pages

  • TOP /Flof/List

    Flof

CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    YES

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)

    YES

  • Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    YES

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    YES

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    YES

  • On/Off Timer

    YES

  • Sleep Timer

    YES

  • Auto Off/Auto Sleep

    YES

REMOTE CONTROL

  • Conventional Remote

    S-con

  • Magic Motion Remote Control

    Accessory

  • Modes

    3mode

ACCESSORY

  • # of 3D Glasses

    4

  • TV Camera (Skype)

    Optional

EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • Language

    EN/FR/TH/MA/IN/AR/HE/RU/Kurd/Far/VN/SP/PO

  • Quick Menu

    YES

Our picks for you