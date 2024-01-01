Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 60 inch CINEMA 3D Smart TV LA6200

LG 60 inch CINEMA 3D Smart TV LA6200

60LA6200

LG 60 inch CINEMA 3D Smart TV LA6200

All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital DVB-T

    Yes

  • PALI

    Yes

  • PAL/SECAM BG

    YES

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

VIDEO

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:2 pull down)

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    7 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,isf Expert1,isf Expert2)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)

  • AV Mode

    Off / Cinema / Game

  • Triple XD Engine

    YES

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Basic

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Contrast Optimizer

    Yes

  • (3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction

    Yes

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Sound Mode

    6 Modes (Standard / Music / Cinema / Sport / Game /User Setting)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound System

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 Modes

FEATURE

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • e-Manual

    YES

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Mode

    1W ↓

SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)

  • USB 2.0

    3

  • HDMI In

    3

REAR (INPUT)

  • RF In

    Yes

  • Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • LAN

    1

  • Headphone out

    1

CINEMA 3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D Type

    FPR

  • 3D to 2D Convert Source

    YES

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    YES

  • Depth Control (2D to 3D)

    '0~+20 (default : 10)

  • Viewpoint Control(2D to 3D)

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Depth Control

    Yes

  • 3D Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D image Correction

    YES

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    YES

  • Format Audio Detection

    YES

  • Dual Play

    Ready

SMART TV

  • SmartHome

    YES

  • App Store

    YES

  • Premium CP

    YES

  • Full Web Browser

    YES

  • Social Center

    YES

  • Search & Recommendation

    Search

  • 3D World (3D Contents Streaming)

    YES

  • Game World

    YES

  • Skype Ready

    YES

NETWORK

  • Window 7/8 Certified

    YES

  • MHL

    YES

  • 2nd TV Ready

    YES

  • WiFi Direct

    YES

  • DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)

    YES

  • WiDi

    YES

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    YES

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • External Device App Download

    YES

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

  • Subtitle for DivX

    14 Languages

TELETEXT

  • Pages

    2,000 Pages

  • TOP /Flof/List

    Flof

CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    YES

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)

    YES

  • Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    YES

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    YES

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    YES

  • On/Off Timer

    YES

  • Sleep Timer

    YES

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

REMOTE CONTROL

  • Magic Motion Remote Control

    B/in (MR13)

  • Modes

    4 mode

ACCESSORY

  • # of 3D Glasses

    2 Box (4EA,F310)

