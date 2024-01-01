Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 65 inch SMART TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 65 inch SMART TV

65LB5840

LG 65 inch SMART TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

SMART SHARE

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Yes

  • Window Media Player

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • 2nd Display

    Yes

  • Remote App

    Yes

  • Windows 7/8 Certified

    Yes

  • Google Dial

    Yes

  • Tag On (NFC)

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built in

    Built In

  • Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

    Yes

  • Soft AP

    Yes

  • Network File Browser (DLNA)

    Yes

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

VIDEO

  • H.264 Codec

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard III

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Soccer/Game/Expert1/Expert2)

  • Just Scan

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 Modes (16:9, Just Scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema - 200m )

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2 Ch Speaker System

  • Sound Mode

    6 Modes ( Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Sound System

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 Modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

SMART TV

  • Premium (Card)

    Yes

  • Smart World (Card)

    Yes

  • On Now (Card)

    Yes

  • Smart Share

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Game World

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, DTS, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

SPECIAL

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)

    Yes

  • Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/Off Timer

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

TV (SIDE)

  • HDMI 1.4

    3

  • USB 2.0

    3

TV (REAR)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    USB to RS232C

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    1

  • LAN

    1

  • Composite in (CVBS + Audio)

    1

  • RF In

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • Headphone Out

    1

ACCESSORY

  • Bluetooth Audio Device/Headphone/Ear Set etc. (Using Wireless Sound Sync/Private Sound Sync)

    Ready

  • Conventional Remote

    S-con

  • HID Keyboard/Mouse

    Ready

  • TV Camera Accessory

    Ready (VC500)

  • B/i TV Camera

    Ready

MAGIC REMOTE

  • 3 Modes (Pointing/Wheel/Voice)

    Yes (M/R Ready)

Our picks for you