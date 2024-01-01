We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" Full HD 1080p,100Hz TruMotion with Blutooth LCD TV
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
PALNoM / N
Yes
-
PAL NoB/G, D/K, I
Yes
-
SECAMNoB/G, D/K, I
Yes
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178/178
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
10bit
-
ResponseTime(MPRT)
2.4ms
-
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Yes
-
Brightness ()
500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
100,000:1
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Yes
-
AspectRatioCorrection
7 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original /4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom)
-
Fresh White
Yes
-
AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)
Yes
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes
-
Film Mode (3:2 Pull down)
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio Output
5W+5W
-
Speaker System
2 Way 4 Speakers
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Surround System
SRS Trussuround
-
Smart Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
FEATURE
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
Subtitle for DivX (HD/SD)
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
1080P Source Input
HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24pComponent 60p/30p,50p/24pRGB 1920x1080(60p)
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Swivel (°)
+20/ 20
-
MP3/JEPG
Yes
-
MPEG 2/4
Yes
-
USB 2.0
MP3/JEPG, MPEG 2/4, Subtitile for DivX(HD/SD)
INTERFACE SIDE
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes
-
RF In
Yes
-
AV In
Yes
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
AV Out
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes
-
PC Audio Input
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60
-
Consumption
150
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
1W ↓
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.