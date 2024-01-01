Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32" LG FHD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

32" LG FHD TV

32LJ500D

32" LG FHD TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Display Device (OLED / LCD)

    LCD

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    32

  • Resolution

    1366*768

  • Panel Type (only for LCD series)

    RGB

  • BLU Type (only for LCD series)

    Direct

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

  • True Motion / Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)

    Refresh Rate 50Hz

  • HEVC Decoder

    2K@30P,10bit

AUDIO

  • Audio output

    10W

  • Speaker System (ch)

    2.0 ch

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), AAC, FLAC, PCM, MP3,

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • OSD Language

    11EA English/Spanish/French Portuguese/Russian/ Indonesian, Malayan/Vietnamese, Thai/Arabic/Kurdish

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB

    1

  • Component / Comosite in

    1(Composite, 5)

  • RF In

    1

TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)

  • RF In

    1

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio) : 5

    1 (Composite,5)

  • HDMI (6G/3G)

    1ea(3G)

TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)

  • HDMI (6G/3G)

    1ea(3G)

  • USB (3.0/2.0)

    2.0 : 1ea

ECO

  • Energy saving Mode

    Factory mode Default OFF

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W↓

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (with stand) without package (W*D*H)

    728x181x475 mm

  • Dimension (with stand) Including package (W*D*H)

    808x142x512 mm

  • Weight without package (kg)

    5

  • Weight with package (kg)

    7

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    L-Con

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Owner's Manual

    Yes

  • Vesa Wall Mount Support

    Yes

  • Batteries (for Remote Control)

    Yes

