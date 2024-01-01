We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" LM55 Series HD TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
HD
-
Screen Size
32H
-
Resolution
1366*768
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
50Hz
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Color Enhancer
Dynamic Color
-
Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
-
Picture Mode
Yes 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Speaker (sound output)
10W (5W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
TV Installation type
-
Surround Mode
Virtual Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), AAC, FLAC, PCM, MP3 (Asia/MEA/Korea/North America) (Refer to manual)
SMART FUNCTION
-
Number of CPUs
Single
-
Quick Access
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C (VH Only)
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes (2000 page)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 1.4
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
USB
1 (Side)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
RF In
1 (RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W (Differ by region)
-
Power Consumption (Max)
Differ by size, region
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Weight without stand
4.65kg
-
Weight with stand
4.7kg
-
Weight in Shipping
5.9kg
DIMENSIONS
-
Size without Stand (WxHxD)
736 x 437 x 82.9
-
Size with Stand (WxHxD)
736 x 464 x 180
-
Size in Shipping (WxHxD)
812 x 510 x 142
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
L-Con
-
Battereis
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
26 Languages
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Game Built-in
Yes
-
VESA Wall Mount Model
200 x 200
