LG, Full HD/HD LED HD
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
PALI
Yes
-
PAL/SECAM BG
YES
-
NTSC M
YES
-
DK
YES
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080 (42')1366x768(32')
VIDEO
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
6 modes ( 16:9, Original, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom 1 Zoom 2)
-
PictureStatusMode
3 modes (Vivid(User),Standard(User), Cinema(User))
SOUND
-
Audio Output
5W+5W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Sound Mode
3 modes
-
Mute
Yes
FEATURE
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Quick View (Flashback)
YES
-
Key Lock
YES
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.5W
SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)
-
USB 2.0
1
REAR (INPUT)
-
RF In
1
-
Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio
1+1 (Composit)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
USB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
USB Version
2.0
-
Audio
YES
TELETEXT
-
Pages
1,000 Pages
-
TOP /Flof/List
Flof
CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
YES
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)
YES
-
Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
YES
-
Favorite Channel Programming
YES
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
YES
-
On/Off Timer
YES
-
Sleep Timer
YES
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep
YES
REMOTE CONTROL
-
Conventional Remote
C-con
