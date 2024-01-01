42" Full HD LCD TV

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • PAL NoB/G, D/K, I

    Yes

  • SECAMNoB/G, D/K, I

    Yes

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    178/178

  • ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)

    10bit

  • ResponseTime(MPRT)

    4ms

  • WCC (Wide Color Control)

    Yes

  • Brightness ()

    500

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    80,000:1

VIDEO

  • Dual XD Engine

    Yes

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    7 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original /4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom)

  • 24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

    Yes

  • Fresh White

    Yes

  • AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)

    Yes

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Yes

  • Film Mode (3:2 Pull down)

    Yes

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Surround System

    SRS Trussuround

  • Smart Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes

  • Subtitle for DivX (HD/SD)

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • 1080P Source Input

    HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24pComponent 60p/30p,50p/24pRGB 1920x1080(60p)

  • AV Input Navigation

    Yes

  • Swivel (°)

    +20/ 20

  • MP3/JEPG

    Yes

  • MPEG 2/4

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    MP3/JEPG, MPEG 2/4, Subtitile for DivX(HD/SD)

INTERFACE SIDE

  • AV In

    Yes

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes

  • RF In

    Yes

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • AV Out

    Yes

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    1W ↓

