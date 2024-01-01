We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LS4600- Full HD LED, DivX HD
All Spec
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital DVB-T
Yes
-
PALI
Yes
-
PAL/SECAM BG
YES
-
NTSC M
YES
-
DK
YES
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080
VIDEO
-
AspectRatioCorrection
8 modes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
PictureStatusMode
8 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid,Sport, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
4 Modes (off/Cinema/Sport/Game)
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Infinite Sound
Infinite Surround
-
SoundMode
5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
FEATURE
-
Intelligent Sensor
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
EPG(SI)
YES
-
Quick View (Flashback)
YES
-
e-Manual
YES
-
e-Streamer
YES
-
Key Lock
YES
-
Input Labeling
YES
SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)
-
USB 2.0
1
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
1
REAR (INPUT)
-
RF In
1
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
2
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
LAN
1
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
NETWORK
-
DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)
YES
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
YES
USB
-
USB Version
2.0
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
Divx HD
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
TELETEXT
-
Pages
1,000 Pages
-
TOP /Flof/List
Flof
CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
YES
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)
YES
-
Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
YES
-
Favorite Channel Programming
YES
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
YES
-
On/Off Timer
YES
-
Sleep Timer
YES
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep
YES
REMOTE CONTROL
-
Conventional Remote
S-con
