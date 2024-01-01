Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
42" Full HD LED-LCD TV with BORDERLESS™ Design and TruMotion 100Hz

42" Full HD LED-LCD TV with BORDERLESS™ Design and TruMotion 100Hz

42SL90QD

42" Full HD LED-LCD TV with BORDERLESS™ Design and TruMotion 100Hz

All Spec

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    Edge LED

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    178/178

  • ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)

    10bit

  • ResponseTime(MPRT)

    2.0ms

  • WCC (Wide Color Control)

    Yes

  • Brightness ()

    500

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000 : 1

  • Full HD

    Yes

  • Digital DVBT (MPEG4)

    Yes

  • Borderless Design

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Dual XD Engine

    Yes

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    7 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom)

  • ColorTemperatureControl

    Yes

  • 24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

    Yes

  • Fresh White

    Yes

  • AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)

    Yes

  • PictureStatusMode

    9 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game)

  • Film Mode (3:2 Pull down)

    Yes

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • SoundMode

    5 Modes (SRSTSXT/Standard(User)/Cinema(User)/ Sport(User)/Game(User))

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Surround System

    SRS Trussuround

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes

  • Subtitle for DivX (HD/SD)

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Invisible Speaker

    Yes

  • HD Ready

    Full HD

  • TruMotion

    Yes

  • 1080P Source Input

    Yes

  • AV Input Navigation

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • Swivel (°)

    +20° / 20°

  • MP3/JEPG

    Yes

  • MPEG 2/4

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Single layer

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard

    Yes

INTERFACE SIDE

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    HDMI In (1)

  • RF In

    Yes

  • AV In

    Yes

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • Set Rear

    Yes

  • AV Out

    Yes

  • Set Side

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes

  • SCART

    Full SCART 1(TV out)

  • Digital Audio Out

    Yes

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60

DIMENSION

  • SET(w/ostand)

    20.1

  • Included stand

    24.6

  • Packing

    31.6

  • SET

    1009.2x629.7x29.3

  • Included stand

    1009.2x694.5x286.5

  • Packing

    1085x770x228

TUNING ONLY CRT TV

  • System

    FVS

  • Memory Type

    ACMS+

  • No. of Program Memory

    100/181(NTSC)

  • VHF/UHF/CATV

    Yes

  • XD Engine (XD On/Off)

    Yes

  • 3:2 Pull Down

    Yes

  • Digital Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Digital Comb Filter

    4H

  • Black Stretcher

    Yes

FEATURE ONLY CRT TV

  • Favorite Channel

    Yes(8 Pr)

  • Picture Status Memory

    5Mode

  • Quick View

    Yes

  • Sound Status Memory

    5 Mode

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto power off

    Yes

  • Mono/AV ST/Real ST

    Real ST

  • Simulated Surround

    DASP/SSM

  • SoundOutput(Max)

    15W+15W

  • Sound Equalizer

    Yes

  • Turbo Sound

    Yes

INTERFACE ONLY CRT TV

  • RF In/Out

    1/-

  • AV in Side/Rear

    Yes

  • AV out Rear

    Yes

  • Scart Rear (option)

    option

  • Component In 1

    480i

POWER ONLY CRT TV

  • STBY (3W)

    Yes

  • Source Voltage

    110 - 240

