43" LG FHD TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Device (OLED / LCD)
LCD
-
Screen Size (Inch)
43
-
Resolution
1920*1080 (43"")
-
Panel Type (only for LCD series)
RGB
-
BLU Type (only for LCD series)
Direct
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
True Motion / Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)
Refresh Rate 50Hz
-
HEVC Decoder
2K@30P,10bit
AUDIO
-
Audio output
10W
-
Speaker System (ch)
2.0 ch
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), AAC, FLAC, PCM, MP3,
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
11EA English/Spanish/French Portuguese/Russian/ Indonesian, Malayan/Vietnamese, Thai/Arabic/Kurdish
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2
CONNECTIVITY (DIFFERENT BY REGION)
-
HDMI
2
-
USB
1
-
Component / Comosite in
1(Composite)
-
RF In
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio) : 5
1(Composite)
-
HDMI (6G/3G)
1ea(3G)
-
USB (3.0/2.0)
2.0 : 1ea
ECO
-
Energy saving Mode
Factory mode Default OFF
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption(Max)
Difference by Region / inch
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (with stand) without package (W*D*H)
970x220x624 mm
-
Dimension (with stand) Including package (W*D*H)
1060x142x662 mm
-
Weight without package (kg)
8
-
Weight with package (kg)
11
ACCESSORY (DIFFERENT BY REGION)
-
Remote Controller
L-Con
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
-
Vesa Wall Mount Support
Yes
-
Batteries (for Remote Control)
Yes
