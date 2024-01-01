We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47" Full HD LED-LCD TV with BORDERLESS™ Design and TruMotion 100Hz
All Spec
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Edge LED
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178/178
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
10bit
-
ResponseTime(MPRT)
2.0ms
-
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Yes
-
Brightness ()
500
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000 : 1
-
Full HD
Yes
-
Digital DVBT (MPEG4)
Yes
-
Borderless Design
Yes
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Yes
-
AspectRatioCorrection
7 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom)
-
ColorTemperatureControl
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
-
Fresh White
Yes
-
AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)
Yes
-
PictureStatusMode
9 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
HDMI 1080i/1080p/720p Component 1080p/1080i/720p
-
Film Mode (3:2 Pull down)
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
SoundMode
5 Modes (SRSTSXT/Standard(User)/Cinema(User)/ Sport(User)/Game(User))
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Surround System
SRS Trussuround
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
FEATURE
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
Subtitle for DivX (HD/SD)
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
HD Ready
Full HD
-
TruMotion
Yes
-
1080P Source Input
Yes
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Input Labeling
(VCR/DVD/Set Top Box/Satellite/Cable Box/ Game/PC/HD-DVD/Blu-ray)
-
Swivel (°)
+20° / 20°
-
MP3/JEPG
Yes
-
MPEG 2/4
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Single layer
Yes
-
Picture Wizard
Yes
INTERFACE SIDE
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
HDMI In (1)
-
RF In
Yes
-
AV In
Yes
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
-
Set Rear
Yes
-
AV Out
Yes
-
Set Side
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out
Yes
-
PC Audio Input
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60
DIMENSION
-
SET(w/ostand)
24
-
Included stand
28.5
-
Packing
35.5
-
SET
1119.6x691.3x29.3
-
Included stand
1119.6x757.1x286.5
-
Packing
1195x860x253
TUNING ONLY CRT TV
-
System
FVS
-
Memory Type
ACMS+
-
No. of Program Memory
100/181(NTSC)
-
VHF/UHF/CATV
Yes
-
XD Engine (XD On/Off)
Yes
-
3:2 Pull Down
Yes
-
Digital Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Digital Comb Filter
4H
-
Black Stretcher
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.