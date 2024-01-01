Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG FULL HD TV 49'' LH570T

LG FULL HD TV 49'' LH570T

49LH570T

LG FULL HD TV 49'' LH570T

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Device (OLED / LED)

    LED

  • Screen Size (cm)

    49

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • BLU Type (only for LED series)

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate (Hz) : Compliance

    50

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2

VIDEO

  • Picture Engine

    Triple XD Engine

  • Dynamic Color

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    10W / 2ch

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Surround Mode (USP New)

    Virtual surround Plus

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • TV Installation Type

    Yes3 modes (Stand Type Ⅰ, Stand Type Ⅱ, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA

HW PLATFORM

  • SoC

    M2

  • CPU

    Dual

  • HEVC Decoder

    2K@60fps,10bit

  • VP9 Decoder

    2K@60fps,8bit

  • Wifi

    802.11.n

MAIN FEATURE

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

SMART SHARE - MEDIA SHARE

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

SMART SHARE - SCREEN SHARE

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • Network File Broswer

    Yes

OTHERS

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)

  • HDMI 6G : 422 / HDR Support 3G : 420

    1(3G)

  • USB

    1

TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)

  • RF In

    1

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    1(Composite)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • HDMI

    1

  • LAN

    1

  • Headphone out / Line out

    Yes Headphone Only

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    L-con

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Owner's Manual

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W↓

PRODUCT DIMENSIONS WITHOUT STAND (WITHOUT PACKING)

  • W*H*D (mm)

    1108*657*81.5

PRODUCT DIMENSIONS WITH STAND (WITHOUT PACKING)

  • W*H*D (mm)

    976*633*217.9

WEIGHT

  • W/ Stand (kg)

    11.3

  • W/O Stand (kg)

    11

VESA SIZE (MM)

  • Vesa Size (mm)

    300*300

DEPTH (W/O STAND)

  • Thinnest Part (mm)

    69.5

  • Thickest Part (mm)

    81.5

ON BEZEL

  • L/R (mm)

    15.9

  • Top (mm)

    14.0

  • Bottom (mm)

    19.7

PRODUCT DIMENSIONS W/O PACKING (W/ STAND)

  • Width (mm)

    1,108.0

  • Depth (mm)

    217.9

  • Height (mm)

    707.0

PRODUCT DIMENSIONS W/O PACKING (W/O STAND)

  • Width (mm)

    1,108.0

  • Depth (mm)

    81.5

  • Height (mm)

    657.0

PRODUCT WEIGHT W/O PACKING

  • W/ Stand (kg)

    11.3

  • W/O Stand (kg)

    11.0

VESA SIZE

  • W*H (mm)

    300x300

