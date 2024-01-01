We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" LK54 Series Full HD Smart TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
50Hz
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes (CP) / Yes (USB)
-
HLG
Yes (CP) / Yes (USB)
-
HDR Effect
Yes (2K Only)
-
Picture Master Processor
Quad Core Processor
-
Color Enhancer
Dynamic Color
-
Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Dynamic Tone Mappng
-
HEVC
2K@60P,10bit
-
VP9
2K@60P,10bit
-
SHVC
2K@60P,10bit
SOUND
-
Output
10W
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
TV installation type
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA,apt-X(TBD)
SMART CONVENIENCE
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Live Zoom
Yes
-
Magic Link
Yes
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes (Not support Overlay Mode)
-
My Content
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes (RF only)
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION
-
Google Home Connection
Yes (Astrailia Only)
-
Mobile App (LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
WiF TV On
Yes
-
Miracast Overlay / Miracast
Miracast
-
Network File Browser
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
BROADCASTING RECEPTION
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Teletext Page
Yes(2000 page)
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
JACK
-
HDMI
0 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (Side, HDMI 1)
-
USB
0 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
RF In
1 (Rear, RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Weight without Stand
9.7 Kg
-
Weight with Stand
9.8 Kg
-
Weight in Shipping
13.5 Kg
-
Size without Stand (WxHxD)
1105 mm x 647 mm x 86.5 mm
-
Size with Stand (WxHxD)
1105 mm x 704 mm x 220 mm
-
Size in Shipping (WxHxD)
1220 mm x 744 mm x 183 mm
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
L-Con
-
Battereis
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
-
Vesa Wall Mount Support
Refer to "Dimension" sheet or M Product Specification
-
VESA Size
Refer to "Dimension" sheet or M Product Specification
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.