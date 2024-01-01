Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
720p HD Plasma TV with Triple XD Engine

50PA4500

720p HD Plasma TV with Triple XD Engine

All Spec

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital DVB-T

    Yes

  • PALI

    Yes

  • PAL/SECAM BG

    YES

  • NTSC M

    YES

  • DK

    YES

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1024x768

  • ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)

    16bit

  • 600Hz Sub-field Driving

    Yes

  • ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

    (Orbiter / Color Wash)

  • Altitude

    2,900m

  • Life Span (Hr)

    100,000 (APS Mode/Brightness 50%/Panel Only)

  • Protective Skin Glass

    Yes

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Triple XD Engine

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    7 Modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom)

  • ColorTemperatureControl

    3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

  • 24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

    Yes

  • Fresh White

    Yes

  • xvyCC

    Yes

  • PictureStatusMode

    7mode (Vivd/Standard/APS/Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Component / HDMI 720P, 1080I, 1080P, MPEG2 HD

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    HDMI 1080p

  • Expert Mode / ISFccc Ready

    Yes

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    3 Modes (off/ Cinema/ Game)

  • PC Resolution

    1024 x 768 @ 60Hz

  • Digital Comb Filter

    3D Comb Filter

  • Black Stretcher

    Yes

  • DTV Signal Strength (Digital)

    YES

  • Color Reproduction (Chassis Output)

    Yes

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • SoundMode

    5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Bass/Treble/Balance

    Yes (Balance)

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler II

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Intelligent Sensor

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • EPG(SI)

    YES

  • Auto Demo

    YES

  • Quick View (Flashback)

    YES

  • Picture Wizard II (2D / 3D)

    YES

  • e-Streamer

    YES

  • Key Lock

    YES

  • 1080p Source Input

    HDMI 60p/30p/24p Component 60p/30p/24p RGB 60p (WXGA)

  • A/V Input Navigation / EZ Input Toggle

    YES

  • Input Labeling

    YES

  • Screen Adjust / Auto(Manual) Configure - only RGB

    YES

  • Rating (DTV)

    YES (by EPG)

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Mode

    0.3W ↓

  • Consumption (IEC62087 dynamic broadcast-content video signal)

    TBD

  • Regulation

    'MEPS 6, EE 4

NETWORK

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    YES

USB

  • USB Version

    2.0

  • Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    Divx HD

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Audio

    YES

  • DivX Supported Formats (Codec)

    HD DivX Supported File Formats MPEG1/MPEG2: DAT, MPG, MPEG, TS, TRP, VOB, MKV, DivX, AVI MPEG4: MP4, MKV, DivX, AVI H.264: TS, TRP, MP4, MKV, DivX, AVI ** Compatible w/ caption for Video Codec

  • DivX Caption Fomat

    smi/*.srt/*.sub(MicroDVD, SubViewer1.0/2.0)/*.ass/*.ssa/*.txt(TMPlayer)/*.

  • Subtitle for DivX

    35 Languages

HARDWARE PLATFORM

  • Main SoC

    LGE2111A-T8(LM1)

  • DDR

    DDR3 1Gbit x 2ea

  • Flash

    NAND 1Gbit x 1ea

