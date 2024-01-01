We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG FULL HD TV - LH6000
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Edge
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
Triple XD Engine
-
Illuminace sensor
White Sensor
-
Smart Content Optimizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
20W / 2ch
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes (DTS M6)
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Surround Mode (USP New)
Virtual surround Plus
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
TV Installation Type
Yes 3 modes (Stand Type Ⅰ, Stand Type Ⅱ, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA
FEATURES
-
SoC
M2
-
CPU
Dual
-
HEVC Decoder
2K@60fps,10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
2K@60fps,8bit
-
Wifi
802.11.n
MAIN FEATURE
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
-
STB Control
Yes (India Only)
-
My Channels
Yes (RF Only)
-
My Starter
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
DVR(TIME MACHINE)
-
Recording
Yes (RF/Composite)
-
Time Shift
Yes (RF/Composite)
SMART SHARE - MEDIA SHARE
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
SMART SHARE - SCREEN SHARE
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Network File Broswer
Yes
OTHERS
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
External Device App Download for USB
Yes
-
OSD Language
25ea Gujarati, English,Spanish(español), French(français),Portuguese, Russian,Indonesian,Malayan, Vietnamese(Tiếng Việt), Thai,Arabic,Farsi,Kurdish, Chinese,Malayalam, (India / Bengali / Telugu / Marathi / Tamil / Urdu / Kannada / Punjabi / As ,Gujarati, Oriya)
TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)
-
HDMI 6G : 422 / HDR Support 3G : 420
2 (3G)
-
USB
2
TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)
-
RF In
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1(Common Use for Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
1(3G)
-
LAN
1
-
Headphone out / Line out
Yes(Headphone Only)
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
Asia L-con
India MR15R
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
DIMENSIONS
-
Weight (kg) w/ stand
16.6
-
Weight (kg) w/o stand
16.3
-
W x H x D w/ stand
1241mm x 775mm x 216mm
-
W x H x D w/o stand
1241mm x 720mm x 63mm
-
Vesa Size
300x300
