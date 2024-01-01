We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The World's First CURVED OLED TV
All Spec
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom,Cinema Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
H.264 Codec
Yes
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
(HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes (Resolution Upscaler Basic)
-
Smart Living Sensor
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
# of 3D Glasses
F310 4EA
-
HID Keyboard/Mouse
Ready
-
TV Camera Accessory
In-packing (VC500)
CINEMA 3D SPECIFICATIONS
-
3D Type
FPR
-
Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
-10~+10 (default : 10)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
-
Depth Control (2D to 3D)
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control(2D to 3D)
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
Format Audio Detection
Yes
-
3D video Supported formats
WMV, H.264
SMART TV
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Launcher
Yes
-
Skype
Ready
-
Recorded
Yes
-
Channels
Yes
-
Finger Gesture
Yes
-
App & Games
Yes
-
3D Contents
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX
15 Languages
SMART SHARE
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
Remote App
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Google Dial
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built in
Built In
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Yes
SPECIAL
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
-
Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
TV (SIDE)
-
USB 3.0
1
-
HDMI 1.4
4
-
USB 2.0
2
TV (REAR)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
USB to RS232C
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr)
1 (Gender)
-
LAN
1
-
Composite in (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
RF In
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Headphone Out
1
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.3W
SOUND
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2 Ch Speaker System
-
Sound Mode
6 Modes ( Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Optimizer
3 Modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Audio Device Initial)
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
TIME MACHINE
-
External Memory
Yes
-
Recording Format
NTFS
-
RF(When watching DTV)
RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)
-
Composite(When watching STB)
RF(DTV only)
-
HDMI/Component (When watching STB)
RF(DTV/ATV )
-
RF(When watching ATV)
RF(DTV only)
-
Recording Reservation
Manual/Program Information
-
Recording when watching Media Player
RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M
-
Digital TV Reception
Terrestrial – DVB-T(2)
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
OSD Resolution
Full HD
-
Language
24 Languages
