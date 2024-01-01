Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55" OLED CINEMA 3D SMART TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

55" OLED CINEMA 3D SMART TV

55EA9800

55" OLED CINEMA 3D SMART TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

VIDEO

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    7 Modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Just Scan

    ( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)

  • AV Mode

    Off / Cinema / Game

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Plus

  • Smart Colour Gradation

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer/L9

    Yes

  • (3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Contrast Optimizer

    Yes

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W + 10W + 10W

  • Sound Mode

    6 Modes (Standard / Music / Cinema / Sport / Game /User Setting)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Dolby MS10

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 Modes

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes

  • SubWoofer

    Yes

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

CINEMA 3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D Type

    FPR

  • Format

    S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S

  • 3D to 2D Convert Source

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    Yes

  • Depth Control (2D to 3D)

    0~+20 (default : 10)

  • Viewpoint Control(2D to 3D)

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 2D to 3D Mode

    5 modes ( Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme )

  • 3D Depth Control

    Yes

  • 3D Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D image Correction

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • 3D Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Yes

  • Format Audio Detection

    Yes

  • 3D video Supported formats

    WMV, H.264

SMART TV

  • SmartHome

    Yes

  • App Store

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Social Center

    Yes

  • Search & Recommendation

    Yes

  • Game World

    Yes

USB

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

  • Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    Divx HD

FEATURE

  • Multi task (2 screen)

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • EPG (SI)

    Yes

  • Application Lock

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Weight (Kg)

    17.2

  • SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand

    1227 x 798.5 x 192

SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)

  • USB 2.0

    2

  • USB 3.0

    1

  • Headphone Out

    1

  • CI Slot

    1

  • HDMI 1.4

    4

REAR (INPUT)

  • RF In

    2 (T/C, S2)

  • Full Scart

    1

  • Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio

    1

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1

  • PC Audio Input

    Share with AV2

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • LAN

    1

  • Headphone out

    1

NETWORK

  • WiFi Ready / Built-in

    YES (Built-in)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

