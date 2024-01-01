We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" OLED CINEMA 3D SMART TV
All Spec
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080
VIDEO
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Picture Mode
7 Modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Just Scan
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)
-
AV Mode
Off / Cinema / Game
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Plus
-
Smart Colour Gradation
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer/L9
Yes
-
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Contrast Optimizer
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W + 10W + 10W
-
Sound Mode
6 Modes (Standard / Music / Cinema / Sport / Game /User Setting)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Dolby MS10
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Optimizer
3 Modes
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
SubWoofer
Yes
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
CINEMA 3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
FPR
-
Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
Depth Control (2D to 3D)
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control(2D to 3D)
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
2D to 3D Mode
5 modes ( Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme )
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D image Correction
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes
-
Format Audio Detection
Yes
-
3D video Supported formats
WMV, H.264
SMART TV
-
SmartHome
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Social Center
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
Yes
-
Game World
Yes
USB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
Divx HD
FEATURE
-
Multi task (2 screen)
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
EPG (SI)
Yes
-
Application Lock
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Weight (Kg)
17.2
-
SET (WxHxD(mm) w/stand
1227 x 798.5 x 192
SIDE INTERFACE (INPUT)
-
USB 2.0
2
-
USB 3.0
1
-
Headphone Out
1
-
CI Slot
1
-
HDMI 1.4
4
REAR (INPUT)
-
RF In
2 (T/C, S2)
-
Full Scart
1
-
Component In (Y, Pb, Pr) + Audio
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
PC Audio Input
Share with AV2
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
LAN
1
-
Headphone out
1
NETWORK
-
WiFi Ready / Built-in
YES (Built-in)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.