55" Full HD Curved OLED TV
All Spec
VIDEO
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
2K 60P
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 Modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport/Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Only for LED (LCD)
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Content Optimizer
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0Ch Speaker System
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Sound System
ULTRA Surround
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
CINEMA 3D SPECIFICATIONS
-
3D Type
FPR
-
Format
S/S, T/B, C/B
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control
10~+10 (default : 0)
-
2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint control
10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes
SMART TV
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
Launcher
Yes
-
LG Photo Editor
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX
21 Languages
SMART SHARE
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
Remote App
Yes
-
Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
WiDi
Yes
-
MHL
Yes
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
B/in
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
SPECIAL
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
TV (SIDE)
-
HDMI
3
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
3/0
TV (REAR)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Phone Jack 1 (SVC Only)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr)
1
-
LAN
1
-
Composite in (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
RF In
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Ext. Speaker / Headphone out
1
ACCESSORY
-
# of 3D Glasses
F310 2EA
-
Remote Controller
MR15 (BLACK)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.3W
