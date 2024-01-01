Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55" Full HD Curved OLED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

55" Full HD Curved OLED TV

55EG910T

55" Full HD Curved OLED TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

VIDEO

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Yes

  • HEVC Codec

    2K 60P

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 Modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport/Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine

    Yes

  • Tru Black Control

    Only for LED (LCD)

  • Tru Color Generator

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Scanning

    Yes

  • Content Optimizer

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0Ch Speaker System

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Sound System

    ULTRA Surround

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

CINEMA 3D SPECIFICATIONS

  • 3D Type

    FPR

  • Format

    S/S, T/B, C/B

  • 3D to 2D Convert Source

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    Yes

  • Depth Control

    0~+20 (default : 10)

  • Viewpoint Control

    10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 2D to 3D Mode

    5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)

  • 3D Depth Control

    Yes

  • 3D Viewpoint control

    10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Image Correction

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • LG Store

    Yes

  • Launcher

    Yes

  • LG Photo Editor

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

  • Subtitle for DivX

    21 Languages

SMART SHARE

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Yes

  • Remote App

    Yes

  • Network File Browser (DLNA)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • MHL

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

    B/in

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

SPECIAL

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/Off Timer

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

TV (SIDE)

  • HDMI

    3

  • USB 2.0 / 3.0

    3/0

TV (REAR)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    Phone Jack 1 (SVC Only)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr)

    1

  • LAN

    1

  • Composite in (CVBS + Audio)

    1

  • RF In

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • Ext. Speaker / Headphone out

    1

ACCESSORY

  • # of 3D Glasses

    F310 2EA

  • Remote Controller

    MR15 (BLACK)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Standby Mode

    0.3W

Our picks for you