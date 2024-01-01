We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
OLED
-
Screen Size (cm)
65
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
3D
Yes
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
Perfect Mastering Engine
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
ColorPrime
Perfect Color
-
3D Color Mapping
Yes
-
Illuminace sensor
Color Sensor
-
Color Depth
Billion Rich Colors
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
-
Smart Content Optimizer
Yes
-
Contrast Maximizer
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
40W / 4.0ch
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Surround Mode
OLED Surround
-
harman/kardon Sound
Yes
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
TV Installation Type
Yes(Included in Magic Sound Tuning)
-
Wireless Sound Sync - Private Sound Sync
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA
HW PLATFORM
-
SoC
M16+F16
-
CPU
Quad
-
HEVC Decoder
4K@60fps, 10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
4K@60fps,8bit
-
Wifi
802.11.ac
-
Bluetooth
Yes
MAIN FEATURE
-
Magic Zoom
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
-
STB Control
Yes(Differs by countries)
-
My Channels
Yes(RF Only)
-
My Starter
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes(Differs by countries)
-
Web Browser
Yes
DVR(TIME MACHINE)
-
Recording (External HDD / Memory Needed)
Yes
-
Time Shift (External HDD Needed)
Yes(RF/Composite)
SMART SHARE - MEDIA SHARE
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
SMART SHARE - SCREEN SHARE
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
DLNA(Network File Broswer)
Yes
VOICE RECOGNITION
-
Speech To Text
Yes
OTHERS
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
External Device App Download for USB
Yes
-
OSD Language
12ea English, Spanish(español) French(français), Portuguese Russian, Indonesian Malayan, Vietnamese Thai, Arabic, Farsi, Kurdish
TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)
-
HDMI 6G : 422 / HDR Support 3G : 420
3 (6G)
-
USB
3 (3.0 : 1 / 2.0 : 2)
-
Headphone out / Line out
1
TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)
-
RF In
1
-
Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)
1 (Gender)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1 (Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
LAN
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
1 (Phone Jack Type)
ACCESSORY
-
# of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
2
-
Remote Controller
MR16
-
AV / Component Gender
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
Different by Region (100~240Vac 50-60Hz)
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
WEIGHT
-
W/ Stand (kg)
23.8
-
W/O Stand (kg)
18.6
VESA SIZE (MM)
-
Vesa Size (mm)
400x200
ON BEZEL
-
L/R (mm)
10.3
-
Top (mm)
10.3
-
Bottom (mm)
10.8
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS W/O PACKING (W/ STAND)
-
Width (mm)
1,446.0
-
Depth (mm)
237.0
-
Height (mm)
883.0
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS W/O PACKING (W/O STAND)
-
Width (mm)
1,240.0
-
Depth (mm)
48.9
-
Height (mm)
838.0
PRODUCT WEIGHT W/O PACKING
-
W/ Stand (kg)
23.8
-
W/O Stand (kg)
18.6
