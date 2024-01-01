Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
40" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

40" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

40UB800T

40" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

VIDEO

  • H.265 Codec

    4K 30p (USB and Internet Streaming Only)

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard III

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Soccer/Game/Expert1/Expert2)

  • Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

    (HDMI/Component/RF) 2160p/1080i/1080p/720p

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Smart Living Sensor

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • IR Blaster

    Ready

  • Bluetooth Audio Device/Headphone/Ear Set etc. (Using Wireless Sound Sync/Private Sound Sync)

    Ready

  • HID Keyboard/Mouse

    Ready

  • B/i TV Camera

    Ready

  • TV Camera Accessory

    Ready (VC500)

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2 Ch Speaker System

  • Sound Mode

    6 Modes ( Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Sound System

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 Modes

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Standby Mode

    0.3W

SMART TV

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD

  • Picture

    JPEG, JPS, MPO

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

  • Subtitle for DivX

    15 Languages

SMART SHARE

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Remote App

    Yes

  • LG Cloud

    Yes

  • Google Dial

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built in

    Built In

  • Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

    Yes

SPECIAL

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)

    Yes

  • Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/Off Timer

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

TV (SIDE)

  • HDMI

    1

  • USB 2.0

    3

TV (REAR)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    USB to RS232C

  • HDMI

    2

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    1

  • LAN

    1

  • Composite in (CVBS + Audio)

    1

  • RF In

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • Headphone Out

    1

Our picks for you