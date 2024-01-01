We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49'' UHD 4K TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Device (OLED / LCD)
LCD
-
Screen Size (Inch)
49
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
IPS Panel (only for LCD series, including IPS 4K and IPS 4K Display)
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Panel Type (only for LCD series)
M+
-
BLU Type (only for LCD series)
Direct
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
True Motion / Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)
TM100 (Refresh Rate 50 Hz)
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
Wide Color Gamut
Wider Color
-
Dimming (Set Spec.)
Local Dimming
-
Color Master Engine
Yes
-
- Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
- True Color Accuracy
Yes
-
- HDR Effect
Yes
-
HEVC Decoder
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
4K@60P, 10bit
AUDIO
-
Audio output
20W
-
Speaker System (ch)
2.0 ch
-
Speaker type
Down Firing
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
- Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
- Magic Sound Tuning
Yes
-
- Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X(BT)
SMART TV
-
OS (Operating System)
webOS 3.5
-
- Processor
Quad
-
Magic Remote
B-in
-
Magic Zoom
Live Zoom + Focus Zoom
-
360 VR
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Link
Yes
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
My Content
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
SMART CONVERGENCE
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile Connection
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
- WiFi TV On
Yes
-
WiDi (PC to TV)
Yes
-
Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Live Play Back (External Recording)
Yes
-
STT (Speech To Text)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
[DVB] Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
HbbTV
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4
-
- ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (HDMI2)
-
USB
2
-
LAN
Yes
-
Component / Comosite in
1 (Comosite in,5)
-
RF In
1
-
Wifi (802.11.ac or 802.11.n)
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes
-
Headphone out
1 (Phone Jack Type)
-
Line out
Headphone out (Headphone out / Line out list)
TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)
-
RF In
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1 (Comosite in,5)
-
HDMI (6G/3G)
6G : 2ea
-
USB (3.0/2.0)
2.0 : 1ea
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes
-
LAN
Yes
-
Headphone out
1 (Phone Jack Type)
TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)
-
HDMI (6G/3G)
6G : 2ea
-
USB (3.0/2.0)
2.0 : 1ea
ECO
-
Illuminance sensor
White Sensor
-
Energy saving Mode
Default OFF
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
MR15RA
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
-
Vesa Wall Mount Support
Yes
-
Batteries (for Remote Control)
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.