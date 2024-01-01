Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

55" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

55UB950T

55" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

VIDEO

  • H.264 Codec

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard III

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 Modes (Vivid/Photo/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Soccer/Game/Expert1/Expert2)

  • Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

    (HDMI/Component/RF) 2160p/1080i/1080p/720p

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Tru ULTRA HD Engine

    Yes

  • Tru Black Control

    Yes

  • Tru Color Generator

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Yes (Resolution Upscaler PLUS)

  • Smart Living Sensor

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Scanning

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • # of 3D Glasses

    F310 4EA

  • IR Blaster

    Ready

  • Bluetooth Audio Device/Headphone/Ear Set etc. (Using Wireless Sound Sync/Private Sound Sync)

    Ready

  • HID Keyboard/Mouse

    Ready

  • B/i TV Camera

    Ready

SOUND

  • Audio Output

    35W

  • Speaker System

    2.1 Ch Speaker System

  • Sound Mode

    6 Modes ( Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Sound System

    ULTRA Surround

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 Modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes (Audio Device Initial)

  • SubWoofer / Woofer

    SubWoofer

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Standby Mode

    0.3W

CINEMA 3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D Type

    FPR

  • Format

    S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S

  • 2D to 3D Mode

    5 modes ( Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme )

  • 3D Depth Control

    Yes

  • 3D Viewpoint control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Image Correction

    Yes

  • 3D Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Yes

  • Format Audio Detection

    Yes

  • 3D video Supported formats

    WMV, H.264

SMART TV

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Recorded

    Yes

  • LG Store

    Yes

  • Channels

    Yes

  • App & Games

    Yes

  • 3D Contents

    Yes

  • Launcher

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD

  • Picture

    JPEG, JPS, MPO

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

  • Subtitle for DivX

    15 Languages

CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)

    Yes

  • Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

TIME/CLOCK

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/Off Timer

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

TV (SIDE)

  • USB 3.0

    1

  • HDMI

    4

  • USB 2.0

    2

TV (REAR)

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    1

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    1

  • LAN

    1

  • Composite in (CVBS + Audio)

    1

  • RF In

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • Headphone Out

    1

MAGIC REMOTE

  • 3 Modes (Pointing/Wheel/Voice)

    Yes (Built-in)

