55" UK61 Series UHD HDR Smart TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Device (OLED / LCD)
LCD
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
IPS Panel (only for LCD series, including IPS 4K and IPS 4K Display)
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
Sports Viewing Angle
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
True Motion / Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)
TM100 (Refresh Rate 50 Hz)
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index) / Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)
Reference [PMI Sheet]
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
- HDR10
Reference [HDR Format Support Sheet]
-
- HLG
Reference [HDR Format Support Sheet]
-
- HDR Effect
Yes
-
HEVC Decoder
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
4K@60P, 10bit
AUDIO
-
Audio output
20 W
-
Speaker System (ch)
2.0 ch
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Stadium Surround
-
- Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
- Magic Sound Tuning
Ready
-
- Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X(BT)
SMART TV
-
OS (Operating System)
webOS 3.5
-
Magic Remote
Ready
-
Magic Zoom
Live Zoom + Focus Zoom
(Focus Zoom Magic Remote)
-
360 VR
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
Ready
-
Universal Control
Ready
(India, Philippines, Thailand, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Vietnam)
-
Magic Link
Yes
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
My Content
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
SMART CONVERGENCE
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile Connection
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
- WiFi TV On
Yes
-
- BLE TV On
Yes
-
WiDi (PC to TV)
Yes
-
Miracast (Moblie to TV Mirroring)
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Live Play Back (External Recording)
Yes
-
STT (Speech To Text)
Ready
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
OSD Language
25EA
English/Spanish/French/ Portuguese/Russian/Indenesian/ Malayan/Vietnamese/Thai/ Arabic/Kurdish/Chinese/Malayalam/ Supports 10 local Indian languages in addition to Hindi (Bengali / Telugu / Marathi / Tamil / Urdu / Kannada / Punjabi / As/ Gujarati/ Oriya) Khmer
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T/T2
-
[DVB] Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
HbbTV: Australia / New Zealand / Singapore / Malaysia / Vietnam BML : Philippines
CONNECTIVITY (DIFFERENT BY REGION)
-
HDMI
3
-
- ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (HDMI2)
-
USB
2
-
LAN
Yes
-
Component / Comosite in
1(Composite)
-
RF In
1
-
Wifi (802.11.ac or 802.11.n)
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes
-
Headphone out
1 (Phone Jack Type)
TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)
-
RF In
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio) : 5
1 (Composite,5)
-
HDMI (6G/3G)
6G : 1ea
-
USB (3.0/2.0)
2.0 : 1ea
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes
-
LAN
Yes
-
Headphone out
1 (Phone Jack Type)
-
Line out
Headphone out
( Headphone out / Line out list) Headphone out common jack
(List as Headphone out / Line out)
TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)
-
HDMI (6G/3G)
6G : 2ea
-
- ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (Supports HDMI 2)
-
USB (3.0/2.0)
2.0 : 1ea
ECO
-
Illuminance sensor
White Sensor
-
Energy saving Mode
Default OFF
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
Different by Region (100~240Vac 50-60Hz)
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption(Max)
Difference by Region / inch
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Weight without Stand
14.2 Kg
-
Weight with Stand
14.3 Kg
-
Weight in Shipping
18.4 Kg
-
Size without Stand (WxHxD)
1249 mm x 730 mm x 83.4 mm
-
Size with Stand (WxHxD)
1249 mm x 785 mm x 235 mm
-
Size in Shipping (WxHxD)
1360 mm x 835 mm x 175 mm
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
L-Con (MR Ready)
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Batteries (for Remote Control)
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
-
Vesa Wall Mount Support
Yes
-
VESA Size
300 x 300
