65" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV
All Spec
VIDEO
-
H.264 Codec
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Picture Wizard III
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 Modes (Vivid/Photo/Standard/Eco/Cinema/Soccer/Game/Expert1/Expert2)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
(HDMI/Component/RF) 2160p/1080i/1080p/720p
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes (Resolution Upscaler PLUS)
-
Smart Living Sensor
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
# of 3D Glasses
F310 4EA
-
IR Blaster
Ready
-
Bluetooth Audio Device/Headphone/Ear Set etc. (Using Wireless Sound Sync/Private Sound Sync)
Ready
-
HID Keyboard/Mouse
Ready
-
B/i TV Camera
Ready
SOUND
-
Audio Output
35W
-
Speaker System
2.1 Ch Speaker System
-
Sound Mode
6 Modes ( Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Sound System
ULTRA Surround
-
Sound Optimizer
3 Modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Audio Device Initial)
-
SubWoofer / Woofer
SubWoofer
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.3W
CINEMA 3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
FPR
-
Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
2D to 3D Mode
5 modes ( Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme )
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D video Supported formats
WMV, H.264
SMART TV
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Recorded
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
Channels
Yes
-
App & Games
Yes
-
3D Contents
Yes
-
Launcher
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX
15 Languages
CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add/Delete)
Yes
-
Program(Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME/CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
TV (SIDE)
-
USB 3.0
1
-
HDMI
4
-
USB 2.0
2
TV (REAR)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1
-
LAN
1
-
Composite in (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
RF In
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Headphone Out
1
MAGIC REMOTE
-
3 Modes (Pointing/Wheel/Voice)
Yes (Built-in)
